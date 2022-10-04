ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
OHIO STATE
Georgia's graduation rate hits 84.1% as steady increase over past decade continues

(The Center Square) — Georgia public high schools recorded a graduation rate increase in 2022, continuing a steady uptick over the past decade. On Thursday, state officials said the 84.1% graduation rate is an all-time high — and up from 83.7% in 2021 — since the state began using the "adjusted cohort calculation" required by federal law.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida schools impacted by Hurricane Ian given flexibility for student reporting

(The Center Square) – Florida school districts and public charter schools impacted by Hurricane Ian are being given flexibility for student reporting, which normally occurs in October, as they assess damages and implement reopening plans. Most schools have reopened in impacted areas, with several in two counties expected to reopen by next week.
FLORIDA STATE
Experts question ROI of rural development grants

(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will spend more than $450,000 on initiatives aimed at advancing rural development, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. The state awarded the funds through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. Reynolds issued an executive order in July 2018...
IOWA STATE
Virginia awards $180,000 in three business development grants

(The Center Square) – Three state-sponsored grants worth $180,000 combined will support small business development and entrepreneurial training in three central Virginia communities, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Half of the funding, $90,000 will go to the Downtown Lynchburg Association for Launch LYH. A quarter of the money, $45,000 will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia government workers teleworking more than before pandemic

(The Center Square) – Despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions coming to an end, a lot of Virginia government workers are continuing to work from home, at a rate nearly three times higher than before the pandemic. As of Sept. 7, 15,338 state employees were working from home at least one...
VIRGINIA STATE
Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration

(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Whitmer, Dixon spar over EV subsidies

(The Center Square) – After Michigan agreed to spend $951 million of taxpayer money on two electric vehicles companies - Our Next Energy and Gotion Inc - the question remains: what do taxpayers get?. Politicians get election fodder, companies get money but taxpayers are left paying $951 million to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Youngkin announces energy innovation tech lab in southwest Virginia

(The Center Square) – Energy DELTA Lab will build a technology testbed in southwest Virginia to provide laboratories and scientific assistance that will primarily work on energy innovation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The announcement comes shortly after the governor unveiled his energy plan, which seeks to broaden and diversify...
VIRGINIA STATE
WV sets record revenue surplus; Justice calls for income tax elimination

(The Center Square) – As West Virginia sets another tax revenue surplus record, Gov. Jim Justice is using the news to promote his plan to phase out the state income tax entirely. Through September, West Virginia recorded a $192.8 million revenue surplus, which puts the year-to-date surplus at about...
INCOME TAX
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector

(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bravos, brickbats for Tim Michels' flat tax talk

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t saying what a flat tax would look like if he becomes governor, but he says he’s open to the idea. Michels, who is running for governor as the Republican candidate, on Wednesday said he’s willing to take a look at changing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rhode Island nonprofits getting $20M to combat food insecurity, homelessness

(The Center Square) – A new grant program for nonprofits working to end hunger and provide housing is in the works. The Rhode Island Foundation’s $20 million grant program will be used to battle food insecurity and housing stability and homelessness, Gov. Dan McKee said. The Rhode Island ARPA Support grants program will also use funding to address behavioral health needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOMELESS

