Covington, LA

atozsports.com

Watch: Entire plane sings Rocky Top as it lands in New Orleans

The Tennessee Vols are traveling to Louisiana this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers in a pivotal SEC matchup. Tennessee fans always travel well so it’s not shocking that many Big Orange faithful are heading down to the Bayou State for the game on Saturday. One Vols fan,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans baker wins nationally televised baking competition

A New Orleans baker came home with a sweet prize after winning a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, was featured Monday night in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice won the competition, taking home $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion. She...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is entering Week 6 and there are plenty of big games taking place in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. This will be place the keep up scores from around the region. Rummel-John Curtis, St. Paul's Covington and Jesuit-Brother Martin are among the more interesting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86

William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires

METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
METAIRIE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River

The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall

Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

