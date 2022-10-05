Read full article on original website
Our kids’ names are so unique less than 5 babies in the US have them – we think they’re beautiful
WHAT'S in a name? Especially if less than five people share it with you?. Names are typically used as simple identifiers, but some parents choose to use names as a form of self-expression. One national database revealed their list of names given to less than five people of a single...
KIDS・
readingismysuperpower.org
Author Interview (and a Giveaway!): Suzanne Woods Fisher & Anything But Plain
Please join me in welcoming author Suzanne Woods Fisher to the blog today to talk about her new novel, Anything But Plain!. Suzanne Woods Fisher is a Christy finalist, a Carol Award winner, a two-time ECPA Book of the Year finalist, and the Publishers Weekly, ECPA, CBA, bestselling author of more than thirty-five books. Her genres include contemporary and historical romances, Amish romance, and women’s fiction. She and her husband live in a small town in California, where everyone knows everyone else, knows what they are doing and why. Most friends act a little nervous around Suzanne because they usually wind up in one of her novels. She has four grown children and enough grandchildren to keep her young. Visit Suzanne at.
SheKnows
Esme Drops a Bomb on Ryan That Promises to Destroy the Cassadines — and the Hook Killer Strikes Again
Portia meets with Trina at Kelly’s. Trina is expecting a lecture about forgiving Curtis but insists that won’t happen. Portia explains he’s going to be a part of their family, but Trina rants that he’ll never be her parent. Portia reminds her how much he helped her during the trial. Trina acknowledges she’ll always be grateful for that, but it doesn’t give him the right to try and dictate her life.
RYAN・
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review (and a Giveaway!): The Midnight Call by Jodé Millman
Who would ever suspect that their mentor, teacher, and friend was a cold-blooded killer? Jessie Martin didn’t—at least not until she answers the midnight call. Late one August night, Jessie’s lifelong mentor and friend–and presently a popular, charismatic, and handsome high school teacher–Terrence Butterfield calls. He utters a startling admission: he’s killed someone. He pleads for Jessie’s help, so out of loyalty she rushes to his aid completely unaware that she’s risking her relationship, her career, and her life–and that of her unborn child–to help Terrence.
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Spotlight (and a Giveaway!): Word of Honor by Hallee Bridgeman
I’m excited today to give you a peek inside Word of Honor by Hallee Bridgeman – and a chance for two of you to win a copy of your own!. FBI Special Agent Lynda Culter is investigating an ecoterrorist organization in the Alaskan wilderness when her partner is taken captive and murdered before her very eyes. The only person who can identify the key players, Lynda gets assigned to take part in a joint operation in Istanbul to take the organization down.
‘The story had been stirring in me for most of my life’: How I wrote a Booker-shortlisted novel
On 14 November 2017, things fell apart for Robert G Mugabe, the long-serving president of Zimbabwe. The strongman, who’d once upon a glorious time gloated “Only God, who appointed me will remove me,” was deposed through a sanitised military coup and replaced by his former deputy. My...
WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour presents ‘Ricochet: An American Trauma’
In 2020, more than 45,000 Americans died as a result of gun-related injuries– the highest number on record, according to numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That same year and amid a global pandemic, guns became the greatest cause of mortality for American children, according to the same CDC report. So far this year, there have been over 500 mass shootings in the United States, including tragedies in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
readingismysuperpower.org
First Line Friday (week 310): A Seaside Wonder
Happy Friday & welcome to the First Line Friday link-up! It’s time to grab the book nearest to you and leave a comment with the first line. Today, I’m featuring the first line of A Seaside Wonder by Melissa Tagg! I adore her books, and this cover just has me feeling all the cover love feels!
stuckinabook.com
An update on British Library Women Writers series
I am so behind with updating you on what’s going on with the British Library Women Writers series! There is good news, bad news, and some more good news. Let’s start sombrely with the bad news. A while ago I announced that One Year’s Time by Angela Milne would be published this autumn – there was even a lovely cover designed. But sadly the British Library have been unable to trace the family and, because the book is still in copyright, they’ve decided against publishing it for the time being. (Publishers can risk publishing a book if every effort has been made to track down the copyright holders, but the British Library is understandably a bit cautious on this front.) If the family do turn up, then it might still be printed – so if, by any remote chance, you know a relative of Angela Milne – please get them to get in touch with the British Library!
Collider
'EO' Trailer Showcases Life Through the Eyes of a Donkey
The world is an enigmatic place when seen through the eyes of a gray donkey, the new trailer for Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO is a testament to that. The hypnotic clip gives us a rare glimpse of the world we live in from the melancholic eyes of EO, who begins his life as a circus animal but is sent to a farm where he denies eating out of the grief. A shot of horses running wild gives us an idea of his own aspiration to be free. He soon escapes making his way to a Polish town where a man adopts him and his adventures continue. EO's emotions are raw and captured beautifully to reflect our own from fears, and tears to joyrides expect everything from this movie. Directed by 84-years-old Polish master Skolimowski, the feature looks equal part surreal and lucid.
Science Focus
Instant Genius Podcast: The science and soul of music, with prof Susan Rogers
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Why do you love the songs that you do? Why does music have such a powerful hold over us? Can you love music without being musical? We spoke to prof Susan Rogers to find out.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Inside the Thomas Family Backstory
While 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' is Kanan's origin story, his family is also important. Here's what we know about the Thomas family's backstory.
apaonline.org
APA Member Interview: Ollin Garcia Pliego
Ollin García Pliego (México) writes poetry and narrative, and is a Ph.D. Candidate in Hispanic Literatures and Cultures at Indiana University, Bloomington. For his doctoral dissertation, he uses political philosophy and postcolonial theory to unveil the literary and film reproductions of violence in late twentieth and early twentieth-first century Latin America in order to deepen our understanding of conflict in Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Brazil. Also, Ollin holds an MFA in Spanish Creative Writing from the University of Iowa (2018). His literary work has appeared in Little Village Magazine, Suburbano, Revista Corónica, and Literal Magazine: Latin American Voices.
