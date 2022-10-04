How George Kittle is still making an impact for the 49ers, despite lack of targets, offensive production

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Related
NFL World Reacts to Falcons’ Roughing the Passer on Tom Brady
The Buccaneers quarterback was at the center of a penalty controversy yet again.
ng-sportingnews.com
How red-zone struggles again plagued Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in Broncos' OT loss to Colts
Having a mobile quarterback is generally thought to be a boon inside the red zone. It keeps defenses honest and gives them something else to think about when the field is at its smallest. For Russell Wilson and the Broncos, however, QB mobility has caused nothing but trouble. The Broncos...
ng-sportingnews.com
Richard Sherman rips Russell Wilson, Broncos over familiar goal-line fail: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
Police deny claim that boy tackled by security at NFL game was only 10
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I Diagnosed Brain Injuries on the NFL Sideline. The New Concussion Rules Have a Glaring Hole.
As Americans dived deeper into another football season and the media frenzy around the Tua Tagovailoa injury fiasco began to fade into the background, the NFL and its players union on Sunday implemented changes to their much-scrutinized concussion protocol. Specifically, as the New York Times reported, players who show signs of ataxia—balance and coordination issues that may be caused by brain or nerve damage—cannot return to games, no matter what team doctors or coaches believe about the source of the problem.What this effectively means is that no player who has lost control of their limbs can continue playing, as Tagovailoa...
NFL・
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'
The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
Comments / 0