Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
How Someone is Attacking the ZCash Network for $10 a Day?
Privacy-centric Zcash blockchain is suffering from a spamming attack that resulted in tripling its size to over 100 GB. According to blockchain data, miners in the network verified a block with four “shielded transaction outputs” at 1832666 block height. Twitter user ‘xenumonero’ was the first one to detect the blow-up in the size of the chain. The activity appeared to have maxed each 2 MB block every 75 seconds.
cryptopotato.com
BNB HACK INU: How Someone Stole 60 ETH Following the BNB Chain Hack
Someone created BNB HACK INU to drain 60 ETH worth of liquidity almost immediately after the BNB Chain hack. The past 24 hours were quite tumultuous, with one of the largest blockchain networks – BNB Chain – suffering a security breach that saw the millions worth of cryptocurrency being compromised.
Comments / 0