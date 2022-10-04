Privacy-centric Zcash blockchain is suffering from a spamming attack that resulted in tripling its size to over 100 GB. According to blockchain data, miners in the network verified a block with four “shielded transaction outputs” at 1832666 block height. Twitter user ‘xenumonero’ was the first one to detect the blow-up in the size of the chain. The activity appeared to have maxed each 2 MB block every 75 seconds.

