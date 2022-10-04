Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
This UTEP Men’s Basketball Team Has An Entirely Different Feel
Last weekend, I had an opportunity to visit my first UTEP men's basketball practice of the 2022-23 season. Besides the obvious roster overhaul, Miner fans who watched last year's team win 20 games will notice some similarities and other differences with this group. Much like last season, head coach Joe...
CBS Sports
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the UTEP Miners at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium after a week off. Louisiana Tech is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
UTEP rolls into LA Tech on 2-game winning streak looking to get back above .500
The contest will be streamed on ESPN+. After winning at Conference USA foe Charlotte, UTEP is looking to win its second consecutive road conference game for the first time since the 2005 season. EL PASO, Texas – UTEP, coming off its first-ever win in the Eastern Time Zone, will look to win at Conference USA […]
Family and football take center stage for Wallerstedts at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family and football always seem to go hand-in-hand and at UTEP, that’s especially true. The Miners have five sets of brothers on the roster and a pair of father/son duos. One of those duos is head coach Dana Dimel and his son, graduate assistant Winston; the other is associate head […]
KVIA
LCPS cancels soccer games, practices: Football game to continue
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools issued a weather advisory indicating all Friday soccer games and practices are canceled due to flooding. According to LCPS, Friday's football games at the Field of Dream will continue as scheduled. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 7, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week seven after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Montwood 20 F Clint 0 F Eastlake 48 F Fort Stockton 41 F Carlsbad 33 F Coronado 31 […]
Thursday Night High School Football: Eastlake remains undefeated in district play after 48-20 win over Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday Night High School Football in the Borderland was headlined by a District 1-6A match between Eastlake and Montwood at SISD’s Student Activities Complex. Eastlake would grab a 48-20 win over Montwood. With the win, the Falcons moved to 6-1 on the year and remain undefeated in District 1-6A play […]
El Paso Chihuahuas unveil Marvel-designed logo for 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Marvel-designed team logo for the 2023 season on Thursday. It’s part of the “Marvel Defenders of the Diamond” series where the logo will be worn on-field for the first time during the Chihuahuas 10th year celebration in 2023. […]
KVIA
Retired coach aims to spread love of pickleball
EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball - the sport with the funny name that has nothing to do with pickles - is gaining popularity in the Borderland. That's due in part to a few local pioneers of the sport, one of whom is retired teacher and coach George Cortez. He's voluntarily teaching pickleball classes at "Get Lifted," a westside Crossfit gym. He says one of the best things about it is how quickly newbies can pick up the game.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
KVIA
‘Disney on Ice’ returns to El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas -- No need to make a trip all the way to Disneyland or Disney World, when you can catch all the Disney magic right here in El Paso. "Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures" kicked off Thursday night at the El Paso County Coliseum. Mikey, Minnie, and...
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
There’s A ‘New Wave’ Of Famous El Pasoans in 2022
An El Paso-born actress is set to appear in the newest season of Netflix hit YA show Winx: Saga. She's part of a growing list of El Pasoans "Making It" in the entertainment industry. For a long time if you asked somebody if they could name anyone famous from El...
El Paso May Soon Have Direct Flights To Amazing Mexican Hotspots
This would be so cool ... and it's about time. One of my most favorite places in the world is Cancun, Mexico. Specifically, the area known as the Riviera Maya. Beautiful resorts, pristine beaches where the water is as warm as bath water and there are so many cool things to see and do.
KSAT 12
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
krwg.org
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
School bus crash with injuries in New Mexico, police said
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
