El Paso, TX

KTSM

Family and football take center stage for Wallerstedts at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family and football always seem to go hand-in-hand and at UTEP, that’s especially true. The Miners have five sets of brothers on the roster and a pair of father/son duos. One of those duos is head coach Dana Dimel and his son, graduate assistant Winston; the other is associate head […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

LCPS cancels soccer games, practices: Football game to continue

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools issued a weather advisory indicating all Friday soccer games and practices are canceled due to flooding. According to LCPS, Friday's football games at the Field of Dream will continue as scheduled. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week seven after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Montwood 20 F Clint 0 F Eastlake 48 F Fort Stockton 41 F Carlsbad 33 F Coronado 31 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil Marvel-designed logo for 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Marvel-designed team logo for the 2023 season on Thursday. It’s part of the “Marvel Defenders of the Diamond” series where the logo will be worn on-field for the first time during the Chihuahuas 10th year celebration in 2023. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Retired coach aims to spread love of pickleball

EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball - the sport with the funny name that has nothing to do with pickles - is gaining popularity in the Borderland. That's due in part to a few local pioneers of the sport, one of whom is retired teacher and coach George Cortez. He's voluntarily teaching pickleball classes at "Get Lifted," a westside Crossfit gym. He says one of the best things about it is how quickly newbies can pick up the game.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

‘Disney on Ice’ returns to El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas -- No need to make a trip all the way to Disneyland or Disney World, when you can catch all the Disney magic right here in El Paso. "Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures" kicked off Thursday night at the El Paso County Coliseum. Mikey, Minnie, and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM

