KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday
Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain off and on over the weekend
Rain chances will continue Saturday and Sunday off and on. Areas to the west of El Paso will likely get the brunt of the rain overnight into Saturday. Sunday the rain is likely to shift a bit to the east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties with the heaviest rain likely.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Disney Forecast: Heavy rain over the weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Well if you don’t know what to do this weekend with all that rain then get yourself some Disney on Ice tickets!🎤⛸🎟. Expect a high of 75 degrees today! Bundle up with a light sweater...
El Paso Weekend Events Scheduled To Continue & Events Cancelled Due To Weather
The monsoon typically ends at the end of September, but it seems as if Mother Nature didn’t get that memo because the borderland has been experiencing some heavy rain the past several days and it won’t be stopping anytime soon. According to the National Weather Service, El Paso...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather kicks in this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see another round of storms Thursday afternoon as moisture lingers over our area. The increase in cloud cover and moisture is expected to keep afternoon highs in the low 70s. Temperatures are expected to stay below average in the...
When the El Paso Rain Pours It Creates Terrible Road Conditions
El Paso being a desert city means some El Pasoans praise when we expect a little rain. But even then, sometimes a little rain can really do some damage. It's sad because not a lot of people get excited about the rain like some of us do. Instead of being...
Why Is Parking At The El Paso County Coliseum Such A Huge Pain
Getting in and out of the coliseum parking lot is tough, especially the "getting in" part. Along with a zillion other people, we inched our way into the El Paso County Coliseum for Disney On Ice last night. Literally, inched. "Family" shows always draw huge crowds and last night was...
El Paso Readies To Fall Back An Hour As Daylight Saving Time Ends
El Pasoans, and millions of Americans, are ready to fall back in time as Daylight Savings Time ends in November. As fall ushers in the cooler temps, so does the time change as clocks move back an hour in November. And while most Americans follow the biannual time change, only...
KFOX 14
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
KVIA
‘Disney on Ice’ returns to El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas -- No need to make a trip all the way to Disneyland or Disney World, when you can catch all the Disney magic right here in El Paso. "Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures" kicked off Thursday night at the El Paso County Coliseum. Mikey, Minnie, and...
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
KFOX 14
Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
Gas prices in Texas climbing again
TEXAS, USA — Texans are paying slightly more at the pump again. The price of gas statewide in Texas is now around $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That is nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than the cost last year.
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
You’re Lucky If You Got to Enjoy a Ride on Wyler Aerial Tramway
You definitely missed out if you never got to experience El Paso's scenic views high atop the Franklin Mountains. There was a spot beside Scenic Drive where you could just soak in the magnificent views of El Paso. Some people in El Paso are definitely fortunate they got to enjoy...
