El Paso, TX

KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday

Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain off and on over the weekend

Rain chances will continue Saturday and Sunday off and on. Areas to the west of El Paso will likely get the brunt of the rain overnight into Saturday. Sunday the rain is likely to shift a bit to the east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties with the heaviest rain likely.
El Paso News

Roxy’s Disney Forecast: Heavy rain over the weekend!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Well if you don’t know what to do this weekend with all that rain then get yourself some Disney on Ice tickets!🎤⛸🎟. Expect a high of 75 degrees today! Bundle up with a light sweater...
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather kicks in this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see another round of storms Thursday afternoon as moisture lingers over our area. The increase in cloud cover and moisture is expected to keep afternoon highs in the low 70s. Temperatures are expected to stay below average in the...
KVIA

‘Disney on Ice’ returns to El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas -- No need to make a trip all the way to Disneyland or Disney World, when you can catch all the Disney magic right here in El Paso. "Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures" kicked off Thursday night at the El Paso County Coliseum. Mikey, Minnie, and...
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
KFOX 14

Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Gas prices in Texas climbing again

TEXAS, USA — Texans are paying slightly more at the pump again. The price of gas statewide in Texas is now around $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That is nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than the cost last year.
KTSM

One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
93.1 KISS FM

10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
