Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO