Torrance County, NM

KESQ

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
TEXAS STATE
KESQ

Drug companies in opioid crisis have donated to Ohio’s Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic congressman who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis. An Associated Press review found the $27,000 in combined contributions to U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan from the nation’s three largest drug distributors rolled in between 2007 and this August. The giving represents a fraction of Ryan’s campaign contributions over the years, but it’s notable because he’s hammered Republican opponent JD Vance over the spotty record of his anti-opioid nonprofit.
OHIO STATE
KESQ

Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury will then receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberating on how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year. The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Torrance County, NM
KESQ

Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out late Wednesday at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. Amazon is calling the incident a small fire, and says it was contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock. Police in Schodack, the town where the facility is located, say the fire was likely caused by mechanical failure. Police say workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The company sent employees home with pay and has canceled the day shift on Thursday. The incident at the warehouse follows two other fires at Amazon facilities this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ

CT reaches record number of bears entering homes

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut has reached a new record when it comes to bears entering homes. Bears are becoming a lot more comfortable around humans, and that’s why it’s important you try to scare bears away if you do see them. So far this year,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KESQ

Warm and humid setup persists

The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Improving air quality and cooler temperatures for the weekend

A hazy day with poor air quality after Thursday's haboob. As of Friday evening, the Coachella Valley was reporting 'moderate' air quality, a big improvement from the 'hazardous' conditions this morning. The Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, has been extended through Saturday morning. Low...
ENVIRONMENT

