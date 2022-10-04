Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
KESQ
Drug companies in opioid crisis have donated to Ohio’s Ryan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic congressman who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis. An Associated Press review found the $27,000 in combined contributions to U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan from the nation’s three largest drug distributors rolled in between 2007 and this August. The giving represents a fraction of Ryan’s campaign contributions over the years, but it’s notable because he’s hammered Republican opponent JD Vance over the spotty record of his anti-opioid nonprofit.
KESQ
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response
Residents in southwestern Florida have been bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and frustration with the government response is beginning to set in a little more than a week since the storm slammed into the state. And while the local, state and federal governments have called upon the National Guard,...
KESQ
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury will then receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberating on how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year. The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KESQ
Kansas planning $13k ground radar study for potential unmarked graves at Shawnee Indian Mission
FAIRWAY, Kansas (KMBC) — Kansas state leaders have drawn up plans to spend more than $13,000 on a ground penetrating radar study to search for unmarked graves of Native children at one of the oldest and most significant historical landmarks in the state, according to a partially signed contract obtained by KMBC 9 Investigates.
KESQ
Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out late Wednesday at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. Amazon is calling the incident a small fire, and says it was contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock. Police in Schodack, the town where the facility is located, say the fire was likely caused by mechanical failure. Police say workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The company sent employees home with pay and has canceled the day shift on Thursday. The incident at the warehouse follows two other fires at Amazon facilities this week.
KESQ
CT reaches record number of bears entering homes
WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut has reached a new record when it comes to bears entering homes. Bears are becoming a lot more comfortable around humans, and that’s why it’s important you try to scare bears away if you do see them. So far this year,...
KESQ
Air quality slowly improves as chances for thunderstorms increase this weekend
Air quality for the Coachella Valley has been improving slowly after Thursday's dust storm. As of Saturday morning, our current Air Quality Index is rated moderate. The Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, ended at 6 a.m. An area of low pressure towards our south...
RELATED PEOPLE
KESQ
Warm and humid setup persists
The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
KESQ
Improving air quality and cooler temperatures for the weekend
A hazy day with poor air quality after Thursday's haboob. As of Friday evening, the Coachella Valley was reporting 'moderate' air quality, a big improvement from the 'hazardous' conditions this morning. The Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, has been extended through Saturday morning. Low...
Comments / 0