Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers
Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
Fantasy Football: Consider this Seahawk duo for your Week 6 waiver wire pickups
It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 6. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (34 percent rostered in Yahoo leagues) Is it safe to say it...
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ dominant win over the Lions
It was a fitting game for the throwback uniforms. The Patriots got a much-needed, 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe emerged victorious from his first career start, helping New England get to 2-3 on the season. Wearing their throwback uniforms, it was...
New NFL, NFLPA concussion protocols kept Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater from returning to game against Jets
Before Week 5, the NFL and NFLPA introduced changes to the league's concussion protocols in the interest of player safety. During Sunday's Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets matchup, the new concussion policies set by the NFL sprung into action. Early in the first quarter, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner...
It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!
Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
Police deny claim that boy tackled by security at NFL game was only 10
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
