ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
The Guardian

NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers

Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State

Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
247Sports

Rutgers parts ways with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg Schiano. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!

Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cardinals#American Football
247Sports

Georgia football vs Vanderbilt opening line revealed for Week 7 matchup

Georgia is set to stay home for its fourth conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn and the Commodores are coming off a 52-28 home loss to Ole Miss. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season, with a -4.2 margin against the spread.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 2 in Week 7 Coaches Poll

After six weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn, remains No. 2 with the top 10 remaining unchanged. Alabama received 35 first-place votes while Georgia had 18 votes. Ohio State improved from seven votes to 10 votes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
247Sports

State Outlasts Southern, Wins 41-33 in Rivalry Matchup

Georgia State (2-4, 1-1 in Sun Belt) got over 500 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers on defense, overcoming a second-half run from Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 in Sun Belt) to outlast the Eagles 41-33 in Atlanta on Saturday. With the win, the Panthers improved to 6-3 all-time against their in-state rivals and won their third straight in the series.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy