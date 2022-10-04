Read full article on original website
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers
Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
New NFL, NFLPA concussion protocols kept Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater from returning to game against Jets
Before Week 5, the NFL and NFLPA introduced changes to the league's concussion protocols in the interest of player safety. During Sunday's Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets matchup, the new concussion policies set by the NFL sprung into action. Early in the first quarter, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner...
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson makes NFL debut
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson has officially made his NFL debut. Thompson came in for Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins game at the New York Jets. His first career pass was an eight yard completion to Tyreek Hill. On the tackle was his former...
What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Browns Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan join Myles Garrett as all three are active and back in starting lineup
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will start Sunday's game with the Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium as healthy as they've been in weeks. Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are both back active and are starting. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan also is back in the lineup after missing last week's...
Rutgers parts ways with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg Schiano. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!
Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
How did Pro Football Focus grade the Washington-Arizona State game?
There is certainly a lot to chew on if you're a Washington fan today after Saturday's 45-38 loss to Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium. We know the UW coaches have their own grades that they give out after every game, and our own Scott Eklund has given out his, but what do others think?
Georgia football vs Vanderbilt opening line revealed for Week 7 matchup
Georgia is set to stay home for its fourth conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn and the Commodores are coming off a 52-28 home loss to Ole Miss. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season, with a -4.2 margin against the spread.
Georgia football remains No. 2 in Week 7 Coaches Poll
After six weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn, remains No. 2 with the top 10 remaining unchanged. Alabama received 35 first-place votes while Georgia had 18 votes. Ohio State improved from seven votes to 10 votes.
Brown: Probably too many passes, not too much pressure vs. Texas
In the first game of the season, West Virginia allowed three sacks and 17 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus bookkeeping, and quarterback JT Daniels was essentially average when he was under duress. In the next three games? Two sacks and 29 pressures, 42, 65 and 26 points. Two...
Second-half meltdown sends Vanderbilt to blowout loss against Ole Miss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout its 24-game SEC losing streak, Vanderbilt has found plenty of ways to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. On Saturday, that came via a blown halftime lead due to a defensive meltdown in the third quarter. No. 9 Ole Miss used a...
Kentucky Football needs to re-establish its identity fast
Mark Stoops has arguably done the best coaching job of any power-five head coach over the course of the last decade. He inherited a two-win roster, a lack of talent and football facilities in need of major upgrades when he was hired ahead of the 2013 season. Flash forward to...
State Outlasts Southern, Wins 41-33 in Rivalry Matchup
Georgia State (2-4, 1-1 in Sun Belt) got over 500 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers on defense, overcoming a second-half run from Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 in Sun Belt) to outlast the Eagles 41-33 in Atlanta on Saturday. With the win, the Panthers improved to 6-3 all-time against their in-state rivals and won their third straight in the series.
