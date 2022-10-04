ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Opinion: The Virginia Beach Police Department should change practices that leave citizens, media in the dark

By The Independent News
princessanneindy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Bullwhip
3d ago

Geeee; is there mayyyybe a reason ... I mean the press, and it's supposed journalists never try , and spin any information into controversy do they? 😂...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

NPD investigates shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning, the department said. The department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue after 4:30 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD. No further information was released,...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Departments
FOX8 News

Mom pulls son from Virginia school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13News Now

Judge: Lawsuit against Windsor over 'pattern of discriminatory policing' will go forward

WINDSOR, Va. — A judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit against the Town of Windsor for a "pattern of discriminatory policing" will move forward. In December 2020, two Windsor Police officers stopped Army Lt. Caron Nazario for not having a visible rear license plate. He pulled over at a gas station, and the officers ended up pointing guns at him and pepper spraying him.
WINDSOR, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)

NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)

David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy