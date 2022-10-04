STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO