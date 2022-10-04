A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

