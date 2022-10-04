ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ dominant win over the Lions

It was a fitting game for the throwback uniforms. The Patriots got a much-needed, 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe emerged victorious from his first career start, helping New England get to 2-3 on the season. Wearing their throwback uniforms, it was...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Guardian

Police deny claim that boy tackled by security at NFL game was only 10

A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Chargers game!

NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
247Sports

Rutgers parts ways with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg Schiano. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!

Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Will Levis: 'I'll be good for next week'

We now know what Kentucky looks like without starting quarterback Will Levis and, well, it's not very good. Without Levis, the Wildcats managed just 299 yards of total offense and converted just 3 of 12 first downs in a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina Saturday night. Making his first career start in place of the injured Levis, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. UK also fumbled the first play from scrimmage, which led to a Gamecocks touchdown, had a punt blocked and missed a 45-yard field goal.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cardinals#American Football
247Sports

Week 6's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Chip Kelly moves to 6-0, Alabama hosts 5-stars, Oklahoma spirals

Week 6 of the college football season was loaded with heavyweight matchups. There were a few surprising results, but a lot of teams that were supposed to win, won and a lot of teams that were supposed to lose, lost. That has created a quiet Sunday in the coaching carrousel even though that seems to be spinning faster than ever. Below, we take a look at some recruiting winners and losers from the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
247Sports

Georgia football vs Vanderbilt opening line revealed for Week 7 matchup

Georgia is set to stay home for its fourth conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn and the Commodores are coming off a 52-28 home loss to Ole Miss. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season, with a -4.2 margin against the spread.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 2 in Week 7 Coaches Poll

After six weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn, remains No. 2 with the top 10 remaining unchanged. Alabama received 35 first-place votes while Georgia had 18 votes. Ohio State improved from seven votes to 10 votes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State report card at bye week: Special teams

With No. 10 Penn State enjoying a bye this week, we thought it was the best time to offer our (kind of) midseason grades for the team. Yes, we are only five weeks through a 12-week regular-season schedule, but presenting the grades during this lull in the action makes a lot more sense than trying to squeeze them in between the upcoming road game at Michigan and the White Out home game with Minnesota.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy