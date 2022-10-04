Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ dominant win over the Lions
It was a fitting game for the throwback uniforms. The Patriots got a much-needed, 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe emerged victorious from his first career start, helping New England get to 2-3 on the season. Wearing their throwback uniforms, it was...
New NFL, NFLPA concussion protocols kept Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater from returning to game against Jets
Before Week 5, the NFL and NFLPA introduced changes to the league's concussion protocols in the interest of player safety. During Sunday's Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets matchup, the new concussion policies set by the NFL sprung into action. Early in the first quarter, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Browns Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan join Myles Garrett as all three are active and back in starting lineup
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will start Sunday's game with the Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium as healthy as they've been in weeks. Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are both back active and are starting. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan also is back in the lineup after missing last week's...
Police deny claim that boy tackled by security at NFL game was only 10
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Chargers game!
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rutgers parts ways with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg Schiano. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!
Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
Will Levis: 'I'll be good for next week'
We now know what Kentucky looks like without starting quarterback Will Levis and, well, it's not very good. Without Levis, the Wildcats managed just 299 yards of total offense and converted just 3 of 12 first downs in a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina Saturday night. Making his first career start in place of the injured Levis, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. UK also fumbled the first play from scrimmage, which led to a Gamecocks touchdown, had a punt blocked and missed a 45-yard field goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Week 6's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Chip Kelly moves to 6-0, Alabama hosts 5-stars, Oklahoma spirals
Week 6 of the college football season was loaded with heavyweight matchups. There were a few surprising results, but a lot of teams that were supposed to win, won and a lot of teams that were supposed to lose, lost. That has created a quiet Sunday in the coaching carrousel even though that seems to be spinning faster than ever. Below, we take a look at some recruiting winners and losers from the weekend.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
How did Pro Football Focus grade the Washington-Arizona State game?
There is certainly a lot to chew on if you're a Washington fan today after Saturday's 45-38 loss to Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium. We know the UW coaches have their own grades that they give out after every game, and our own Scott Eklund has given out his, but what do others think?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football vs Vanderbilt opening line revealed for Week 7 matchup
Georgia is set to stay home for its fourth conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn and the Commodores are coming off a 52-28 home loss to Ole Miss. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season, with a -4.2 margin against the spread.
Georgia football remains No. 2 in Week 7 Coaches Poll
After six weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn, remains No. 2 with the top 10 remaining unchanged. Alabama received 35 first-place votes while Georgia had 18 votes. Ohio State improved from seven votes to 10 votes.
Penn State report card at bye week: Special teams
With No. 10 Penn State enjoying a bye this week, we thought it was the best time to offer our (kind of) midseason grades for the team. Yes, we are only five weeks through a 12-week regular-season schedule, but presenting the grades during this lull in the action makes a lot more sense than trying to squeeze them in between the upcoming road game at Michigan and the White Out home game with Minnesota.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0