We now know what Kentucky looks like without starting quarterback Will Levis and, well, it's not very good. Without Levis, the Wildcats managed just 299 yards of total offense and converted just 3 of 12 first downs in a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina Saturday night. Making his first career start in place of the injured Levis, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. UK also fumbled the first play from scrimmage, which led to a Gamecocks touchdown, had a punt blocked and missed a 45-yard field goal.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO