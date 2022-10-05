ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon News

Danville climbs to No.2 in OHSAA football computer rankings

The Danville Blue Devils led a contingent of eight local teams ranked in the top 20 of their division regions by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). Five local teams were rated in its top 10s and are in strong positions as teams set their sights on postseason play.
DANVILLE, OH
Mid-season focus: Football teams take stock at halfway point

High school football has passed the midpoint of the season, and several local teams have learned a great deal about who they are and where they are headed down the stretch. As a team evolves, new insights emerge through the season. Some take coaches by surprise, while others confirm expectations.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

