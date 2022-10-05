Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Danville climbs to No.2 in OHSAA football computer rankings
The Danville Blue Devils led a contingent of eight local teams ranked in the top 20 of their division regions by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). Five local teams were rated in its top 10s and are in strong positions as teams set their sights on postseason play.
Mount Vernon News
Mid-season focus: Football teams take stock at halfway point
High school football has passed the midpoint of the season, and several local teams have learned a great deal about who they are and where they are headed down the stretch. As a team evolves, new insights emerge through the season. Some take coaches by surprise, while others confirm expectations.
