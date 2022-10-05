Read full article on original website
Related
15 Workplace TV Shows To Watch If You're Missing Working In An Office
From Industry to Abbott Elementary, these shows will make you feel like you never left — whether you think that's a good thing or bad.
techunwrapped.com
What to watch this weekend in October on Netflix, HBO and Amazon
Do you even know what you are going to have for dinner tonight but not what to watch on TV? Do not worry because we are here to help you with it. Below we propose as always the best releases of the week, so that you will only have to decide on a streaming platform, take the control and click on the title that most attracts your attention. Ahead.
techunwrapped.com
This is how footstep sounds are created for cinema movies
They say that cinema is magic but the truth is that to achieve it first you have to work hard so that the director can capture what he imagined when filming begins. And one of the most laborious processes is post-production, where not only does composing the 3D digital effects come in, but also sounding those parts that the microphone did not pick up correctly during the days of filming in the studio or outside.
techunwrapped.com
The premieres of Apple TV +, 2 new movies and up to 3 new series
As we announced last week, the 2nd season of the children’s series Hey Jack A better world! is already available from today on Apple TV +, focused mainly on the little ones in the house, it stars Jack, who is one of the most attentive and friendly residents you can find inside the Villa Trébol. He has a very special character, being able to spread compassion, creativity and imagination to inspire all the people who live with him in his town. This second season is now fully available on Apple TV +.
RELATED PEOPLE
techunwrapped.com
‘Black Adam’, the great DC antihero arrives on the big screen
Black Adam, amsterdam either the fourth passenger are some of the most anticipated film releases for this month of October, which are not the only ones. In fact, it shows that a bridge is coming and, until the doomsayers leave us, that people like the old and true normality, going to the movies and others, because the number of releases is increasing.
Comments / 0