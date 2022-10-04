ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’

BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
NJ.com

Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency

Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
Yardbarker

Change is Coming to the White Sox

A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
