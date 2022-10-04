Read full article on original website
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’
BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season
The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career. The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit. Then on Wednesday, which...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Mets’ Buck Showalter ponders questionable rotation, roster decisions for NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres
Well this is interesting. SNY reports New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday that Max Scherzer will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series Friday against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now wait for it. SNY’s...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Yardbarker
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
Yardbarker
Change is Coming to the White Sox
A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
