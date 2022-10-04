ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

4newsplus.com

Things To Do This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022

Bring on the Fall festivities! The weather will stay warm in Phelan/Pinon Hills with temperatures in the 80s all weekend and Wrightwood in the mid 70s. There is plenty activities this weekend including the Wrightwood Camp Pumpkin Patch, Mountain High Oktoberfest, and the Apple Valley Airshow. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
PHELAN, CA
foxla.com

New rules go into effect at Six Flags Magic Mountain

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - If you’re headed to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita this weekend or in the near future, there are some policy changes to know about. Beginning Friday, all bags including backpacks and purses must be smaller than 12" x 12" x 6." However, diaper and medical bags are excluded from the new rule.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
localemagazine.com

Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List

Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
4newsplus.com

Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th

The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
lafamilytravel.com

9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!

October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
Secret LA

16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.

L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
precinctreporter.com

San Bernardino Festival: Family Fun, Games, Resources

Thousands will escape the grind of the past two years at an upcoming cultural appreciation celebration that will buzz a carnival atmosphere of family fun and games. Something special is planned for all ages. Organizers are calling it the first Annual San Bernardino Festival, with many more hoped to come.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
onscene.tv

Bear Takes an Afternoon Swim in Lake Gregory | Crestline

10.03.2022 | 12:57 PM | CRESTLINE – A bear decided to take a early afternoon swim in front of a crowd of spectators this afternoon in Lake Gregory. Locals were enjoying there Monday afternoon walks, lunch, or lunch break around 1pm today when their attention was quickly turned to a bear that decided to jump in the lake and for for an afternoon swim.
CRESTLINE, CA
HeySoCal

Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
zachnews.net

News Alert: Barstow, CA: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway announces plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway.

Source: Burlington North Santa Fe Railway (Information) Pictures: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has announced plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway. According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, BNSF Railway plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a...
BARSTOW, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing

One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

