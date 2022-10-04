A bear left behind a big mess after breaking into a cabin in Teller County. The animal ripped open the door to the A-frame after smelling food inside, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said during this time of year, bears are foraging for food to bulk up before winter hibernation. Bears will consume up to 20,000 calories per day and will eat anything they can find. CPW reminds Coloradans that this time of year, it's important to remove trash and birdfeeders, as well as pet food, so that bears cannot get it.

