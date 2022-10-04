ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
KKTV

Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
KKTV

Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
KXRM

Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
KXRM

Protest at Academy District 20 over controversial video

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The lawn outside of the Academy School District 20 building was filled with over 30 parents, teachers and students in protest of a video taken of the board president back in July. “There is a video going around… that has the president, Tom LaValley speaking against teachers,” said protester and D20 […]
KKTV

Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday night in Colorado Springs. Gregory is retiring after 32 years of working for Academy District 20. In a release on Friday, he expressed “both happiness and sadness” regarding his retirement, and he shared pride in the accomplishments of the district in recent years.
KRDO

Pueblo Zoo bids farewell to Mushdog, the Pallas’ Cat

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo said goodbye to one of its beloved residents on Wednesday. The zoo said Mushdog was a charismatic, grumpy old cat who had no problem being right up at the front of his enclosure giving visitors a great view of a species that is usually very elusive.
KKTV

Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
CBS Denver

Bear damages cabin in Teller County

A bear left behind a big mess after breaking into a cabin in Teller County. The animal ripped open the door to the A-frame after smelling food inside, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said during this time of year, bears are foraging for food to bulk up before winter hibernation. Bears will consume up to 20,000 calories per day and will eat anything they can find. CPW reminds Coloradans that this time of year, it's important to remove trash and birdfeeders, as well as pet food, so that bears cannot get it. 
californiaexaminer.net

Student Carries Gun To Colorado Springs Elementary School

On Tuesday, a youngster in the Colorado Springs region allegedly carried a firearm to a primary school. Evans Elementary, located in the Cimarron Hills community to the east of Colorado Springs, was the scene of the event. Our address is 1675 Winnebago Road, which is also the address of our school. David Nancarrow, principal of the school and director of communications for District 49, put out the following statement:
