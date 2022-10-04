Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
KKTV
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Protest at Academy District 20 over controversial video
(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The lawn outside of the Academy School District 20 building was filled with over 30 parents, teachers and students in protest of a video taken of the board president back in July. “There is a video going around… that has the president, Tom LaValley speaking against teachers,” said protester and D20 […]
KKTV
Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday night in Colorado Springs. Gregory is retiring after 32 years of working for Academy District 20. In a release on Friday, he expressed “both happiness and sadness” regarding his retirement, and he shared pride in the accomplishments of the district in recent years.
KRDO
Pikes Peak United Way hosting state legislative forum next week in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way's Public Policy Council will host a state legislative forum next Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the new Pike's Peak United Way Family Success Center. The forum will feature candidates for State Senate District 11, Tony Exum (D), Dennis Hisey (R), and Daryl...
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not Forgotten
Chadbourn Gospel Mission in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Over a hundred years ago, the land that is now America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs was a bustling working-class neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Man from Colorado Springs helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local man from Colorado Springs, Noah Lynn, is currently helping in Florida after the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "He is a proud graduate of Palmer High School and as it got closer to graduation, he applied for and received the Daniels scholarship," Noah's mom Sheree Lynn said.
6 haunted houses in Colorado to check out this Halloween season
Looking for a spooky thrill this October? Here are six haunted houses around Colorado to check out this season. Aftermath Haunted House, Cañon City Dates and hours: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29 Prices: Buy tickets in Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District community room, $20, $40 fast pass, 12 and younger...
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo bids farewell to Mushdog, the Pallas’ Cat
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo said goodbye to one of its beloved residents on Wednesday. The zoo said Mushdog was a charismatic, grumpy old cat who had no problem being right up at the front of his enclosure giving visitors a great view of a species that is usually very elusive.
Winfield Scott Stratton statue returns to downtown Colorado Springs
The Winfield Scott Stratton statue is back on its pedestal in downtown Colorado Springs after a five month absence for repairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of two projects
Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of its new detention center and boulevard extension, both boasting environmental gains
ngazette.com
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
This Colorado City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation
U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country.
Bear damages cabin in Teller County
A bear left behind a big mess after breaking into a cabin in Teller County. The animal ripped open the door to the A-frame after smelling food inside, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said during this time of year, bears are foraging for food to bulk up before winter hibernation. Bears will consume up to 20,000 calories per day and will eat anything they can find. CPW reminds Coloradans that this time of year, it's important to remove trash and birdfeeders, as well as pet food, so that bears cannot get it.
californiaexaminer.net
Student Carries Gun To Colorado Springs Elementary School
On Tuesday, a youngster in the Colorado Springs region allegedly carried a firearm to a primary school. Evans Elementary, located in the Cimarron Hills community to the east of Colorado Springs, was the scene of the event. Our address is 1675 Winnebago Road, which is also the address of our school. David Nancarrow, principal of the school and director of communications for District 49, put out the following statement:
CSPD continues to search for Colorado Springs woman missing since 1994
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a woman, who went missing in 1994. According to CSPD on Oct. 6, 1994, 38-year-old Gloria Berreth was reported missing after she had not shown up to pick her children up after work at Peterson Air Force Base. She was last heard […]
Comments / 0