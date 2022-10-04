Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
WATCH: David Long with an amazing play to win the game
Linebacker David Long just saved the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel's squad squandered multiple late opportunities, and allowed the Washington Commanders to march down the field for what could be the game-winning touchdown. On a desperation heave, the Titans were called for a pass interference in the end zone, giving Washington the ball at the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs and just seconds to go in the game. On their third attempt to get into the end zone, Carson Wentz passed to his left, but Long leaped in front of the receiver and made a diving interception. Instant replay confirmed that the former WVU star had made a clean pick with just a handful of seconds left, leading to a kneel down and a win for the Titans.
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the New England Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0 on Sunday. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion. Zappe had miscues, including a fumble after a botched exchange with Stevenson. He also had a pass intercepted when his slant to Nelson Agholor was mishandled, tipped in the air and picked off by De’Shon Elliott. Matt Judon had a pair of sacks for New England (2-3), which held Detroit’s top-ranked offense without a touchdown for the first time this season. The Lions (1-4) were shut out for the first time since 2020.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!
Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
WATCH: Cowboys add two-time All-American Bob Fenimore to OSU Ring of Honor
STILLWATER, Okla. — Former Oklahoma State football great was added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium during a 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. The two-time All-American is considered to be the greatest football player in the program's early years. Nicknamed the...
Time to Schein: Russell Wilson is COOKED
Adam Schein recaps last night's horrendous loss from the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson's disappointing performance.
NFL・
Will Levis: 'I'll be good for next week'
We now know what Kentucky looks like without starting quarterback Will Levis and, well, it's not very good. Without Levis, the Wildcats managed just 299 yards of total offense and converted just 3 of 12 first downs in a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina Saturday night. Making his first career start in place of the injured Levis, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. UK also fumbled the first play from scrimmage, which led to a Gamecocks touchdown, had a punt blocked and missed a 45-yard field goal.
LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement
The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
Brent Venables details Sooners' preparation for Texas entering first Red River Showdown as head coach
Brent Venables leads Oklahoma into the Red River Showdown in his first season as the program's head coach, as the Sooners (3-2) enter off back-to-back losses against Kansas State and at TCU. How they will respond against the Longhorns (3-2) is anyone's guess, but Venables is confident. “It all needs...
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/7: Clowney Wants to Play, Cooper Wants to Catch, and Horrific Visages
Yesterday, I wrote about my sense that many fans have dialed out of the season. The day before, I ranted about parity and the few ways teams can succeed long-term. Both were relatively well-received, which left me wondering how I might string together three decent Newswires in a row. Given that two is somewhat of a modern-day miracle, the task seemed daunting.
Bears vs. Vikings: Staff predictions for Week 5
The Chicago Bears return to action on Sunday afternoon as they head to Minnesota to take on the 3-1 Vikings. After a loss to New York, Chicago dropped to 2-2 on the year and is still seeking their first NFC North win of the year after losing in Week 2 to the Green Bay Packers. They are also looking for their first road win of the year, entering this contest at 0-2.
How to watch OU vs. Texas
DALLAS — It’s been a dreadful couple of weeks, and the Sooners are looking to somehow get right against their arch rivals, the Texas Longhorns, at the Cotton Bowl. For the first time all season they’re underdogs and the first time since 2009 they are so in this game, as Texas enters as a 9.5-point favorite.
