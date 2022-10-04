Read full article on original website
Related
Utah vs. UCLA picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A battle between ranked teams is set for the Rose Bowl as Utah and UCLA meet up for a conference battle in the surprisingly competitive Pac-12 in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Utah checks in at 4-1 winning four straight since the opening loss at Florida, while UCLA is perfect ...
signalscv.com
Detectives seek public’s help in identifying alleged shoplifting suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying five individuals alleged to have shoplifted from a Valencia business last month. According to a bulletin distributed on Wednesday, the five individuals were said to have stolen from an unnamed business on...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0