Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson makes NFL debut
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson has officially made his NFL debut. Thompson came in for Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins game at the New York Jets. His first career pass was an eight yard completion to Tyreek Hill. On the tackle was his former...
3 takeaways from Patriots runaway win over Detroit Lions
FOXBORO — The timing was perfect. With Mac Jones out with a high ankle sprain and Brian Hoyer out with a concussion, the Patriots turned to third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. That’s a tough task for any team. As it turns out, the Patriots had the perfect opponent to beat up...
Time to Schein: Russell Wilson is COOKED
Adam Schein recaps last night's horrendous loss from the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson's disappointing performance.
LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Chargers game!
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
It's the Official Browns-Chargers Gameday Thread!
Gee, I wonder (Run Chubb) what the Browns should (run Chubb) do to keep the (run Chubb) ball out of Herbert's hands?. Here's the official gameday thread. Have at it. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 41 months ago, User Post Count: 133. 5 hrs. 41 months. 133. Run...
Will Levis: 'I'll be good for next week'
We now know what Kentucky looks like without starting quarterback Will Levis and, well, it's not very good. Without Levis, the Wildcats managed just 299 yards of total offense and converted just 3 of 12 first downs in a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina Saturday night. Making his first career start in place of the injured Levis, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. UK also fumbled the first play from scrimmage, which led to a Gamecocks touchdown, had a punt blocked and missed a 45-yard field goal.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/7: Clowney Wants to Play, Cooper Wants to Catch, and Horrific Visages
Yesterday, I wrote about my sense that many fans have dialed out of the season. The day before, I ranted about parity and the few ways teams can succeed long-term. Both were relatively well-received, which left me wondering how I might string together three decent Newswires in a row. Given that two is somewhat of a modern-day miracle, the task seemed daunting.
Bears vs. Vikings: Staff predictions for Week 5
The Chicago Bears return to action on Sunday afternoon as they head to Minnesota to take on the 3-1 Vikings. After a loss to New York, Chicago dropped to 2-2 on the year and is still seeking their first NFC North win of the year after losing in Week 2 to the Green Bay Packers. They are also looking for their first road win of the year, entering this contest at 0-2.
ESPN's game-by-game win probabilities for Miami after the 27-24 loss to North Carolina
What will the rest of the 2022 season look like for the Miami Hurricanes?. According to ESPN's Football Power Index metric, Miami still has an opportunity to earn positive results over the final seven games of the regular season. Miami (2-3, 0-1) is off to a rough start at the...
