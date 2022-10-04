ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wonkhe.com

Podcast: Conservative conference, outcomes and experience data, student suicide

This week on the podcast the team has been at Conservative party conference – is a crackdown coming on international students?. Meanwhile OfS has published data on student experience and outcomes, and there’s interesting new guidance out on preventing student suicide. With Andy Youell, Executive Director Regulation at...
wonkhe.com

Four developments to note on student suicide prevention policy

There are four different developments around policy on preventing student suicide to note today. The first is that Bristol County Court has refused the University of Bristol permission to appeal the judgement in the Natasha Abrahart case. That found Equality Act failings with the way that the university handled and...
wonkhe.com

Higher Education Postcard: Oxford University Arms

Greetings from Oxford! Here’s a little treat for heraldry fans: a selection of arms of Oxford University Colleges. These are shields: just one element which goes into a coat of arms. And they have wonderful medieval descriptions – – known as blazons. Here’s some of my favourites:
wonkhe.com

DfE funding to support expansion to meet demographic demands

It's not as good for the sector as you might think. We’re on a rising demographic wave – and this has implications for education provision. We are looking a desperate shortage of space in all phases of education, so post-compulsory providers have the opportunity to bid (with a new deadline) for DfE funds to meet projected demand in 2023-24 as part of a rolling series of opportunities.
wonkhe.com

OfS consults on risk-based access

The OfS consultation on a risk based approach to access and participation is out now. David Kernohan gives you the context. An advanced preview of the direction of travel means few surprises in todays’ OfS access and participation plan consultation. We already know that a new risk based approach...
wonkhe.com

The anti anti-growth coalition

University College Birmingham sits right in the centre of the city. It is surrounded by bars and restaurants, and there is a bustle of people going from the train station and into town. The thing with University College Birmingham is that it is, like many, an institution which reflects the...
wonkhe.com

Open University to sell stake in MOOC platform FutureLearn

A decade after "the year of the MOOC", it seems that online learning at scale is struggling. FutureLearn was launched in 2012 by former Open University vice chancellor Martin Bean. The announcement came at a time of what can only be described as massive open online course (MOOC) hysteria –...
wonkhe.com

Students don’t expect perfection, they expect us to listen

Getting accessibility and inclusion right is tough. It feels almost – as I found out when attempting to orchestrate a fully accessible and inclusive conference – impossible. So, I have a fair degree of sympathy for institutions in this respect. In 2019 I was part of a committee...
wonkhe.com

The student movement needs another Millbank moment

By and large, the broad sweep of activities badged as “student politics” has little direct impact on the outside world. Within the “partnership” model of student unionism, a competent officer may achieve piecemeal reform to a university’s welfare provision or library opening hours. “Wins” can be chalked up, and CVs can be enhanced.
