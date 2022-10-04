ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Feldhaus, Hickerson compete at first round of state

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 5 days ago
Mason County’s Jake Feldhaus and Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson got their first 18 holes in at the KHSAA state golf tournament in Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Feldhaus finished with a 78 at six-over-par, Hickerson with a 84 at 12-over-par at the Bowling Green Country Club.

Feldhaus’ round put him in a tie for 37th.

After a front nine making the turn at six-over, the freshman found his groove on the back, carding an even-par 36 as he tallied seven pars, a birdie and a bogey. The 78 is a one-stroke improvement from last year when he opened up with a 79.

Hickerson got down to four-over-par after back-to-back birdies on his 13th and 14th hole of the day, but struggled on his final couple of holes to close with an 84, putting him in a tie for 68th. Hickerson opened with a first round 86 last year and missed the cut.

The good news for both golfers is there are no cuts this year with the new postseason format, so both will play in the final round on Wednesday looking to increase their positioning in the 90-player field. Feldhaus has put himself in a position to finish in the top 20 in KGCA All-State points, entering the state tournament 13th in All-State points. A top 20 finish would guarantee him a spot on second team All-State.

Feldhaus tees off on hole No. 1 at 8:10 a.m. CST Wednesday, Hickerson at 8:30 a.m. CST, starting on hole No. 10.

CAL’s Brady Smith is the 18-hole leader at five-under par. Madison Central’s Mason Hamrick is two shots off, his teammate Warren Thomis and Pikeville’s Cam Roberts at two-under. Taylor County’s Seth Smith is in fifth, the last player under par on the day at one-under.

Madison Central leads the team standings by seven strokes over Bowling Green with a team score of 297, Bowling Green a 304. Taylor County lurks in third with a 306, LCA in fourth with a 308 and Marshall County a 309.

