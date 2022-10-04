ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Runs Wild in 55-0 Rout of Channel Islands

Santa Barbara High worked on its running game against winless Channel Islands and ran away with a 55-0 football victory on Homecoming Night at Peabody Stadium. Nathan Barrios rushed for three touchdowns, Koa Herrera ran for two and Benicio Garcia Holland scored one as the Dons improved to 4-1 in Channel League and 6-1 overall. Channel Island is 0-5 and 0-7.
