San Jacinto, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tahquitz High School football team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
Strong defensive effort helps Santiago bounce back with win over La Quinta
Art Martinez gains yards for Santiago Thursday vs. La Quinta. (Photos courtesy Dave Mamelli, Garden Grove Unified School District). Santiago High School’s football team got a strong defensive effort and more balanced offense to defeat La Quinta 26-6 Thursday night in a Garden Grove League game at Bolsa Grande.
YPD arrests teacher, JV Football coach for luring a minor
On Thursday, October 6, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested 31-year-old Jacob Williams for Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation. The post YPD arrests teacher, JV Football coach for luring a minor appeared first on KYMA.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms
The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react
The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley
According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
San Diego Gas Prices Fall Slightly as California Refineries Come Back Online
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.
holtvilletribune.com
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff
DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
Banning school custodian hailed a hero for quick actions that saved kindergartner's life
True hero: A local school custodian is getting the recognition he deserves for his quick thinking actions that saved a choking kindergartner's life.
iebusinessdaily.com
Banning grocery store gets new name
Rio Ranch Market in Banning has undergone a name change without a change in ownership. The store at 3317 W. Ramsey St. is now a Cardenas Market and will serve the San Gorgonio Pass, according to a statement. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday that will...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets opens new store in Banning, California
Cardenas Markets opened a new store last week at 3317 W. Ramsey Street in Banning, California. It is Cardenas Markets’ first store to serve the Gorgonio Pass area. The location previously operated under the company’s Rio Ranch Market banner. “We are committed to bringing our exceptional variety of...
thepalmspringspost.com
Missed the exit to Highway 111 from eastbound I-10? You’re in good company
The advice “stay in your lane” may have never come at a better time for anyone looking to enter Palm Springs from eastbound Interstate 10, as long as that lane is on the far right. At issue: Concrete barriers create a “lane split” several miles before the exit...
