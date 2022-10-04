Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
'Keep going': She didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize. But civil rights icon Opal Lee isn't slowing down
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth civil rights icon Opal Lee didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize, which was announced early Friday morning. But that didn't deter her or the crowd at Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth, where Lee and her supporters watched a livestream of the award ceremony.
WFAA
What Opal Lee wants you to know about her Fort Worth day of service
Civil rights icon Opal Lee isn't slowing down. In fact, she's hosting a day of service Saturday.
In East Dallas, a hand-rolled Cuban cigar shop, and the story of perseverance behind its success
DALLAS — A few hundred feet from a Hong Kong tailor, several fast food joints and an Albertson’s in the Casa Linda neighborhood of East Dallas, Jose Hernandez is rolling cigars. Hernandez, 34, grew up watching his grandfather fabricate cigars by hand in central Cuba. Those were good...
papercitymag.com
This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club
The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
Community groups rally support near a Dallas high school after two off-campus shootings nearby
DALLAS — Community supporters are rallying to support students and staff at South Oak Cliff High School, one day after two unrelated shootings near the campus. “We are here in solidarity with the school,” said Rev. Donald Parish, Jr. Founder and CEO of the national mentoring organization A Steady Hand.
Dallas PD and Fire Rescue announces new location technology meant to help reach exact locations of emergencies more quickly
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue have announced they will begin using the London-based location technology program what3words to respond to incidents and callers faster, according to a news release. what3words...
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react. "It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really...
Dallas serial killer Billy Chemirmir charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS — A man accused of killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area and stealing jewelry and valuables was found guilty of a second capital murder charge by a Dallas County jury Friday. Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of...
WFAA
Police officer receives medal of honor for brave actions in August Dallas Love Field shooting
"We're just indebted to Officer Cronin. We feel like he save our life," said one woman who was present during the shooting.
Family of South Dallas murder victim claims she was shot over a neighborhood basketball game
The family of a South Dallas murder victim is shocked that Asia Womack was, in their view, killed over a neighborhood basketball game Monday night.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
fortworthreport.org
Why are women running together for Tarrant County judge seats? They hope to be first Black female or Democrats to hold office since the ’90s
Three women are running for three different seats on the dais in the upcoming midterm elections, but they’ve decided to join forces in an effort to become the first Black female or Democrat judges in Tarrant County since the 1990s. Crystal Gayden, Ebony Turner and MarQ Clayton are running...
Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles
DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Plans $34 Million Renovation of Historic Park Near Future Panther Island
Fort Worth is moving forward with a $34 million renovation of a historic park along the Trinity River which eventually will be the gateway between downtown and the future Panther Island. Heritage Park sits on a few hundred acres at the edge of downtown near the historic Tarrant County Courthouse.
WFAA
Election Day now a holiday for most Fort Worth ISD students
The district said there were safety concerns for schools that were being used as polling sites. Students at Early College High School will not have the holiday.
WFAA
Mercedes Clement's mom talks about police identifying her daughters remains
Mercedes Clement went missing nearly two years ago. Police recently identified her remains found in Collin County.
Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
Fort Worth city manager used 'questionable judgment' when taking trip to Aspen, council says
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and the city council reprimanded City Manager David Cooke after he and his wife took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, over Labor Day weekend with Ed and Sasha Bass aboard their private jet.
