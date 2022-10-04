ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

gcaptain.com

VIKING obtains fleetwide HydroPen™ order from the CMA CGM Group

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has secured a major order for its unique container fire-fighting tool HydroPen™, following a decision by the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions to adopt the solution across its entire fleet. In 2020, CMA CGM ordered HydroPen™ sets to...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Maersk Places Order for Six of its Largest Methanol-Powered Containerships Yet

A.P. Moller-Maersk has ordered another six of its largest methanol powered containerships yet, bringing its total methanol-fueled orderbook to 19 vessels. The six vessels will be built by Hundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The vessel’s will be registered in Denmark and have a nominal capacity of 17,000 TEUs, which is slightly more capacity more than the 12 ships already ordered at HHI. Deliveries of the six are all planned in 2025, at which point the vessels will replace existing capacity in Maersk’s fleet.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

U.S. Maritime Industry’s Expanded Reach is Not Without its Risks

NEW YORK— Recognizing potential risks attached to the US maritime industry’s expanded reach was the theme of the Navy League’s inaugural Maritime Security Conference held here Thursday. Wider geographic presence, for example, translates into increased US Coast Guard operations far beyond heavily-traveled domestic waters, said Admiral Linda...
MILITARY
demolitionandrecycling.media

Demolition starts on US$295 million army project

Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
MILITARY
Industry
gcaptain.com

Höegh Autoliners Joins First Movers Coalition

Norwegian roll-on/roll-off shipping company Höegh Autoliners has joined the First Movers Coalition, a initiative led jointly by the World Economic Forum and the U.S. Government to accelerated decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry and long-distance transport. In joining the coalition, Höegh Autoliners has committed to running at...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

UKHO provides bathymetric surveys for the Seabed 2030 project

Marking the first time the UKHO supplies data directly to GEBCO, this initiative aims to advance the understanding of ocean bathymetry and support the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has started supplying bathymetric survey data for non-UK waters to the General Bathymetric Chart...
U.K.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare

A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
CARS
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

DEME to Convert Bulk Carrier Into DP Fallpipe Vessel

Belgium-based DEME has announced plans to purchase and convert a secondhand bulk carrier into a dynamically positioned fallpipe vessel. The offshore contractor has signed an agreement with Pax Ocean Shipyards of Singapore for the conversion starting in late October. The fallpipe vessel will join DEME’s existing fallpipe fleet, which includes...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Stena Bulk to Equip Tanker with Shipboard Carbon Capture

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk is launching a two-year, three phase project aimed at demonstrating shipboard carbon capture. The project, known as the Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions, or Project REMARCCABLE for short, is being launched with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), along with project partners Alfa Laval, the American Bureau of Shipping, Deltamarin, and TNO.
INDUSTRY
techunwrapped.com

Micron to build America’s largest chip factory

Micron Technology has announced that will invest 20,000 million dollars in the construction which has been described as the largest semiconductor factory in the United States to date. In addition, he has pointed out that those 20,000 million may only be the beginning of the investment, since it is possible that over the next 20 years it will spend up to 100,000 million dollars to expand it.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
gcaptain.com

Worst Yet to Come for Container Shipping’s ‘Dramatic’ Spot Rate Collapse

Ocean carriers could be forced to mothball more eastbound transpacific US west coast loops, and the vessels that operate them, to stop the extraordinary haemorrhaging of container spot rates which have halved in value in the past four weeks. According to today’s reading of the China-US west coast component of...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

MARAD Awards $39 Million in Marine Highway Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) awarded nearly $39 million in grants to 12 marine highway projects across the country and U.S. territories under the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). MARAD said the funding will help expand marine highway services on navigable waterways to reduce congestion,...
POLITICS
constructiontechnology.media

Redcar steelworks demolished in controlled explosion

The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of the SSI Redcar steelworks, has been demolished in a controlled explosion carried out by specialist contractor Thompsons of Prudhoe. The site, which is located in the coastal town of Redcar, had been in operation for nearly a...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance

U.S. diesel consumption bounced back with a vengeance from its Labor Day dip and surged well above the levels of the last few years. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, outlining that the development was perhaps spurred by early online holiday shopping.
