Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
VIKING obtains fleetwide HydroPen™ order from the CMA CGM Group
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has secured a major order for its unique container fire-fighting tool HydroPen™, following a decision by the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions to adopt the solution across its entire fleet. In 2020, CMA CGM ordered HydroPen™ sets to...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
gcaptain.com
Maersk Places Order for Six of its Largest Methanol-Powered Containerships Yet
A.P. Moller-Maersk has ordered another six of its largest methanol powered containerships yet, bringing its total methanol-fueled orderbook to 19 vessels. The six vessels will be built by Hundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The vessel’s will be registered in Denmark and have a nominal capacity of 17,000 TEUs, which is slightly more capacity more than the 12 ships already ordered at HHI. Deliveries of the six are all planned in 2025, at which point the vessels will replace existing capacity in Maersk’s fleet.
gcaptain.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company
The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
gcaptain.com
U.S. Maritime Industry’s Expanded Reach is Not Without its Risks
NEW YORK— Recognizing potential risks attached to the US maritime industry’s expanded reach was the theme of the Navy League’s inaugural Maritime Security Conference held here Thursday. Wider geographic presence, for example, translates into increased US Coast Guard operations far beyond heavily-traveled domestic waters, said Admiral Linda...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gcaptain.com
Höegh Autoliners Joins First Movers Coalition
Norwegian roll-on/roll-off shipping company Höegh Autoliners has joined the First Movers Coalition, a initiative led jointly by the World Economic Forum and the U.S. Government to accelerated decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry and long-distance transport. In joining the coalition, Höegh Autoliners has committed to running at...
gcaptain.com
UKHO provides bathymetric surveys for the Seabed 2030 project
Marking the first time the UKHO supplies data directly to GEBCO, this initiative aims to advance the understanding of ocean bathymetry and support the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has started supplying bathymetric survey data for non-UK waters to the General Bathymetric Chart...
U.K.・
thecentersquare.com
Activists protesting oil industry use products only made possible by petroleum, energy insiders note
(The Center Square) – At a recent charity event held by J.P. Morgan Chase in San Francisco, activists attempted to “take over” by protesting the financing of the oil and gas industry. When doing so, they wore and used products only made possible by the industry, industry insiders note.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
CARS・
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
DEME to Convert Bulk Carrier Into DP Fallpipe Vessel
Belgium-based DEME has announced plans to purchase and convert a secondhand bulk carrier into a dynamically positioned fallpipe vessel. The offshore contractor has signed an agreement with Pax Ocean Shipyards of Singapore for the conversion starting in late October. The fallpipe vessel will join DEME’s existing fallpipe fleet, which includes...
gcaptain.com
Stena Bulk to Equip Tanker with Shipboard Carbon Capture
Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk is launching a two-year, three phase project aimed at demonstrating shipboard carbon capture. The project, known as the Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions, or Project REMARCCABLE for short, is being launched with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), along with project partners Alfa Laval, the American Bureau of Shipping, Deltamarin, and TNO.
techunwrapped.com
Micron to build America’s largest chip factory
Micron Technology has announced that will invest 20,000 million dollars in the construction which has been described as the largest semiconductor factory in the United States to date. In addition, he has pointed out that those 20,000 million may only be the beginning of the investment, since it is possible that over the next 20 years it will spend up to 100,000 million dollars to expand it.
gcaptain.com
Worst Yet to Come for Container Shipping’s ‘Dramatic’ Spot Rate Collapse
Ocean carriers could be forced to mothball more eastbound transpacific US west coast loops, and the vessels that operate them, to stop the extraordinary haemorrhaging of container spot rates which have halved in value in the past four weeks. According to today’s reading of the China-US west coast component of...
gcaptain.com
MARAD Awards $39 Million in Marine Highway Grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) awarded nearly $39 million in grants to 12 marine highway projects across the country and U.S. territories under the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). MARAD said the funding will help expand marine highway services on navigable waterways to reduce congestion,...
constructiontechnology.media
Redcar steelworks demolished in controlled explosion
The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of the SSI Redcar steelworks, has been demolished in a controlled explosion carried out by specialist contractor Thompsons of Prudhoe. The site, which is located in the coastal town of Redcar, had been in operation for nearly a...
rigzone.com
USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance
U.S. diesel consumption bounced back with a vengeance from its Labor Day dip and surged well above the levels of the last few years. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, outlining that the development was perhaps spurred by early online holiday shopping.
Comments / 0