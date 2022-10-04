A.P. Moller-Maersk has ordered another six of its largest methanol powered containerships yet, bringing its total methanol-fueled orderbook to 19 vessels. The six vessels will be built by Hundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The vessel’s will be registered in Denmark and have a nominal capacity of 17,000 TEUs, which is slightly more capacity more than the 12 ships already ordered at HHI. Deliveries of the six are all planned in 2025, at which point the vessels will replace existing capacity in Maersk’s fleet.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO