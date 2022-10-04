Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Global economy sailing into a 'perfect long storm'
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. The world’s finance ministers and central bankers are descending on Washington, D.C., next week, and the gathering will have the feel of an economic Last Supper. A recession in advanced economies is now all but certain, and the...
Sweden says Nord Stream leak evidence pointing to deliberate act
Sweden believes that evidence it has reviewed related to the leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to supply much of Europe points to the ruptures being a deliberate act. Leaks have occurred in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses
Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Forces Flee Offensive In Kherson
Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine's offensive in Kherson is really accelerating as increasingly large swathes of territory are regained from retreating Russian troops.
Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC
New York CNN Business — OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will “consult with Congress on additional...
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and investors must stop funding it, say campaigners
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and last week announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
NPR
Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored
The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two human rights organizations - one from Ukraine, the...
NPR
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
Russia says it is claiming parts of Ukraine, but facts on the ground say otherwise. Ukrainian troops continue a counteroffensive in the country's south and east that is upending the Kremlin's plans. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and...
NPR
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy
All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
NPR
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax
Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,”...
