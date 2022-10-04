ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Global economy sailing into a 'perfect long storm'

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. The world’s finance ministers and central bankers are descending on Washington, D.C., next week, and the gathering will have the feel of an economic Last Supper. A recession in advanced economies is now all but certain, and the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Linus Business#Business Economics#Imf#Ukraine#Sylvie#Npr#Drop Electric Song
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks

Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
Country
China
CNN

Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC

New York CNN Business — OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will “consult with Congress on additional...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and last week announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.
PROTESTS
NPR

Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east

Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
POLITICS
WEKU

Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy

All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax

Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,”...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy