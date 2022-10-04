Read full article on original website
Bookstore founder’s home, personal library burns on Monday in Flatonia
The Flatonia home of the founder of the once popular Austin bookstore chain, Bookstop, along with his roughly 70,000-book personal library went up flames just before lunchtime on Monday, Oct. 3. Gary Hoover escaped the 113 W. South Main St. building, once home to the Flatonia Community Clinic, with little...
Shiner's Royalty turns heads in back-to-back festival parades
The Shiner Chamber of Commerce's Royalty Court has had a fine showing on the road these past two weekends, with the Shiner float bringing home First Place honors at the Hallettsville Kolache Fest parade held Saturday, Sept. 24 and also gaining a nod from the folks over in Gonzales at the Come & Take It parade.
Fullness of Truth Catholic conference coming Oct. 14-15 to Cathedral Center
At an upcoming two-day fall conference, Catholics in the Victoria diocese will be able to delve into the role of Blessed Virgin Mary like few have before. Theologians debated the significance of the mother of Jesus since before the Protestant Reformation. After all, she rarely appears in the New Testament and speaks even less. Can the scriptures really support the myriad of Marian doctrines and beliefs proclaimed by Catholics all these centuries?
Comanche Band tops Class 2A at Seguin marching contest
The Fighting Comanche Band topped all the Class 2A bands competing at the Seguin Marching Festival last Saturday—winning higher scores than even a couple 4A bands, one 5A school and two 6A bands, their band director said—with 7th overall in the areawide marching band competition. “Yesterday was a...
Yoakum volleyball: Yoakum gets past Industrial in five-set match
Jayana Phillips dropped in 19 kills and Addison Pekar had nine kills and two blocks in Yoakum’s 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-11) home win over Industrial on Tuesday. Macie Blakeney had 37 assists, 16 digs, four kills, two aces, one block; Deazia Rios had 21 digs, two aces; Destiny Rios provided 20 digs, eight kills, one block; Phillips also had 21 digs, one block; Leah Muenich contributed three digs, one ace; Madison Gonzales had one dig; Olivia Fojt had 16 digs, four assists, two aces; Samantha Adamek had four kills, one dig, one block; Macie Williams finished with four kills, one ace, one dig, one block.
