At an upcoming two-day fall conference, Catholics in the Victoria diocese will be able to delve into the role of Blessed Virgin Mary like few have before. Theologians debated the significance of the mother of Jesus since before the Protestant Reformation. After all, she rarely appears in the New Testament and speaks even less. Can the scriptures really support the myriad of Marian doctrines and beliefs proclaimed by Catholics all these centuries?

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO