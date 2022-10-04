ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Courthouse News Service

Forgiveness survives

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge dismissed a taxpayers association’s challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan for lack of standing. The Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected taxpayer standing: just because the litigant represents taxpayers does not mean it can challenge a costly government expenditure.
WISCONSIN STATE

