arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Downtown business changes hands; 200 acres sell for $400K
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in October
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in October 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Nickolas Ellis. Nickolas Ellis, 29, is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Grimes Unit...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
cityhs.net
Operation Clean Sweep planned for areas off of Malvern Avenue
The City’s fourth Operation Clean Sweep of 2022 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 28, to include approximately 425 address points on Cones Road and Ridgeway Street, between Malvern Avenue and Stacy Street. Operation Clean Sweep is the City’s three-week, multi-departmental, concentrated cleanup effort in targeted...
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
KTLO
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S....
arkadelphian.com
California man sentenced for trafficking Fentanyl, meth in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced today to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia teacher aims to help dyslexic students
Jodie Daniell has moved into a new role for the Arkadelphia Public School District. She is the new dyslexia interventionist, a new full-time position in the district this year. Daniell has been Peake Elementary School’s instructional facilitator for the past five years after spending five years as a Peake fourth-grade teacher. Daniell had six years of experience in the Nashville School District before coming to Arkadelphia.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
advancemonticellonian.com
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8
Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas
An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
ktoy1047.com
Emmet man killed in vehicle accident
82-year-old Travis Loe was pulling out of a private drive Tuesday morning onto Highway 278 in a 2011 Polaris when his vehicle was struck by a 2008 RAV 4 traveling east on the highway. Loe was transported to Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.
arkadelphian.com
Velma Marie Seale
Velma Marie Conant Seale, age 87, of Arkadelphia, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Arkadelphia. She was born on Dec. 24, 1934 to Ernest Nelson Conant and Annie Lee Smith Conant. Velma attended Ouachita Baptist University where she met and married the love of her life James Wiley Seale. Velma worked at Hollywood Maxwell Company until she became a homemaker.
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
arkadelphian.com
Emmet man dies in ATV collision
A south Arkansas man driving an all-terrain vehicle was killed Tuesday after driving onto a federal highway. Travis Loe, 82, of Emmet, died as a result of injuries suffered following the Oct. 4 crash on U.S. Highway 278 in Rosston. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary,...
KATV
I-30 traffic backed up from Alcoa Road to I-430 interchange
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic is backed up in Saline County on Wednesday due to an overturned truck. The traffic is backed up from Alcoa Road to the I-430 interchange. If you are traveling this way try to avoid it to the best of your ability.
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Comments / 0