The former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family has announced, saying they were in “shock” at her passing.Lee’s mother Terri announced her death on Thursday in a post on her Facebook page, but did not provide any details on the cause of death.“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.”Lee won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition “Tough Enough” in August 2015.Just a day before her mother announced her death, Lee posted a photo of herself in gym clothes on...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
NFL・
Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
wrestlingrumors.net
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
Former professional wrestler Sara Lee, who enjoyed a two-year stint in WWE in the mid-2010s, has passed away. She was 30 years old. On Thursday, Lee's mother Terri Lee announced on social media that Sara had passed away. The cause of death has not been made public. "It is with...
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
Saraya Gets Physical In A Wrestling Ring For The First Time Since 2017 On 10/5 AEW Dynamite
Saraya has gotten physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. After being in the promotion for only two weeks, Saraya threw punches at Britt Baker and delivered a super kick to Rebel following a six woman tag team match on Dynamite. The former Paige first debuted...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday
On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
