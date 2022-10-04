ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Independent

Sara Lee: Former WWE wrestler dies suddenly aged 30

The former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family has announced, saying they were in “shock” at her passing.Lee’s mother Terri announced her death on Thursday in a post on her Facebook page, but did not provide any details on the cause of death.“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.”Lee won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition “Tough Enough” in August 2015.Just a day before her mother announced her death, Lee posted a photo of herself in gym clothes on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW

AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
WWE
People

NFL
Deadline

WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus

It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee

UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown

Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
WWE
The Spun

WWE
Yardbarker

Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown

There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Announcer Done With The Company

NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family

The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
RELATIONSHIPS
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks

There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday

On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
WWE

