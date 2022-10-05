ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
City of McAllen Seeks Community Input

The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
CBP issue $2,000 in penalties over prohibited food at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing the wrong food or produce through an international bridge can prove costly. In the past month, thousands of dollars in penalties have been distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge. For September, CBP agriculture specialists issued seven penalties, totaling $2,050. Agriculture specialists seized […]
McAllen residents asked to fill survey aimed at city's growth

The city of McAllen is asking residents to fill out a survey that will help shape the city’s growth for the next 20 to 30 years. The city is trying to identify the vision and goals for McAllen based on input from residents. The survey results will also help...
Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death

A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns

Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51

A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan

A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
