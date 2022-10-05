Read full article on original website
KRGV
Increased rates for Brownsville PUB customers continued after failed project, audit shows
In just one year, the average bill for a Brownsville Public Utilities Board customer jumped nearly $40. The increase wasn’t due to the rate per kilowatt hour, but instead the Fuel and Purchase Energy charge, or FPEC. According to the Brownsville PUB’s YouTube page, the “fuel and energy charge...
KRGV
Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract
Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
KRGV
Cameron County officials focus on hurricane evacuations in emergency preparedness meeting
Cameron County emergency managers are looking to learn from Hurricane Ian after it slammed into Florida last month as a major Category 4 hurricane. Leaders met Friday with local law enforcement and state officials for their final emergency preparedness meeting for the year at the Harlingen Community Center. The key...
Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
KRGV
Edinburg CISD to hold flu vaccine clinic in response to rise in flu cases
Hidalgo County announced Friday that there are 27 people hospitalized with the flu in the county. Of those, 10 people are in intensive care units. Health officials say even area school districts have been hit hard, causing several kids to be out. The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is one...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 144 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 144 cases of COVID-19. A woman from Hidalgo, a man from McAllen and a man from Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 70s or older and were all vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.
valleybusinessreport.com
City of McAllen Seeks Community Input
The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
CBP issue $2,000 in penalties over prohibited food at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing the wrong food or produce through an international bridge can prove costly. In the past month, thousands of dollars in penalties have been distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge. For September, CBP agriculture specialists issued seven penalties, totaling $2,050. Agriculture specialists seized […]
KRGV
McAllen residents asked to fill survey aimed at city's growth
The city of McAllen is asking residents to fill out a survey that will help shape the city’s growth for the next 20 to 30 years. The city is trying to identify the vision and goals for McAllen based on input from residents. The survey results will also help...
KRGV
Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'
The city of Brownsville released a report Wednesday detailing a failed project between the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and energy company Tenaska. The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality. But for several years, Brownsville PUB customers were paying increased rates for the project. Auditors found...
KRGV
Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death
A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
KRGV
Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns
Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
KRGV
Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51
A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
KRGV
Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan
A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
KRGV
Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says
A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna. The unidentified woman was walking across the street near Alamo Road and Expressway 83 when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Ozuna. The driver remained at the...
KRGV
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency no longer accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance program
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year. The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has assisted more...
