3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
actionnews5.com
Cirque Italia returns to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re a fan of thrills, this weekend many will witness a thrilling show under a custom-designed water stage that travels from city to city. The Cirque Italia water circus returns to the Bluff City. Started in 2012, Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company...
Things to do this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 7-9
Reoccurring Fall Fun For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 […]
actionnews5.com
City leaders and alum celebrate groundbreaking for revitalization program at historic Melrose High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday afternoon, city leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony at the old Melrose High School. City leaders plan to turn the property into a library, genealogy center and senior living facility. Once upon a time there was some serious discussion about demolishing the old high school...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
Inc.com
5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less
If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
actionnews5.com
Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
choose901.com
Big River Fitness Festival FREE & Fun For All Ages
It’s a good weekend to get that body moving as the inaugural Big River Fitness Festival debuts in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 8th. Whether you’re looking for a Pilates power-hour, a chance to dance, or self-defense session, you’ve got a whole day to tend to your health and wellness with experts of all kinds.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
actionnews5.com
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Nearly 500 volunteers needed in Shelby County for mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The transition from high school to college can be tough and one Tennessee organization is working to help students. The Tennessee Achieves Program pairs mentors with around five to seven students to answer any questions they may have as they prepare for their next step. Nearly 500 mentors are needed in Shelby […]
wknofm.org
Art on Fire | Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Art on Fire is the Dixon Gallery and Gardens' big fall fundraising party, featuring a big bonfire, live music, tastings from local restaurants, an art sale and more. It benefits the Dixon's art and horticulture programs, which include dozens of community outreach programs for over 100,000 individuals yearly. Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz and Event Co-Chair Markova Reed-Anderson about the October 22 event.
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
actionnews5.com
Cold, flu, or allergies? Doctor breaks down how to navigate illness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems to be that time of year where people are playing the yucky game from allergies to the flu. Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Medical Group joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to break down what everyone needs to know to navigate their illness.
actionnews5.com
Statewide panels discusses impacts of Memphis crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special legislative committee to look at repeat offenders, violent crime and what causes it held its first meeting in Nashville today. They spent several hours speaking with representatives from the state Department of Correction about the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher and his time behind bars.
actionnews5.com
Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall Break kicks off in Memphis with some huge high school football action as neighborhood rivals Collierville and Houston get a jump on the holiday weekend. The backdoor brawl was at Lander’s Stadium on Houston’s campus. The Mustangs came in 5-2, looking to douse...
WSMV
Cleotha Henderson had dozens of violations during time in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prison records show the man accused of kidnapPing and killing a Memphis mother, committed 20 crimes while serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence. Our sister station in Memphis obtained those records. Months before Henderson was released, he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing himself to his...
localmemphis.com
Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
