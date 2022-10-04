Read full article on original website
Men's Sale at Levi's: Up to 50% off + Up to an Extra 50% off in-cart
It includes hundreds of items, with jeans, shorts, jackets, tops, and more. With some jeans marked at $20, this is a really rare high discount on some of this brand's most popular styles. Shop Now at Levi's Tips Pictured are the Levi's Men's So Hugh Slim Fit Jeans for $22.49 ($67 off). Red Tab members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Gap Sale: 50% off
Apply coupon code "GOSHOP" to save an extra 50% off over a thousand sale items already heavily marked down. Shop Now at Gap Tips Some exclusions apply. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5 shipping fee. Alternatively, shipping is free for Gap Good Rewards members on orders over $50. (It's free to sign up. The free shipping minimum applies before discounts are taken in cart or by coupon.)
ASICS Apparel and Accessories Sale
Apply coupon code "FALLBOGO" to buy one, get one free on over 120 clothing and accessory items. Shop Now at ASICS Tips Make a purchase anytime between 10/1 and 12/21 in-store or online, and receive a discount code on 12/22 to save $20 on any purchase of $75 or more, in-store or online. OneASICS members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Garmin Running Smartwatches at eBay: Up to 50% off
Save on a variety of new and refurbished GPS and running watches. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $99.99. (You'd pay $60 more for it new at Walmart).
Tractor Supply Co. Fall Backyard Sale: Deals on tools, furniture, grills & more
Discounts abound on lawn tools, greenhouses, sheds, grills, fire pits, holiday decor, shoes, and apparel. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co. Tips Shipping starts around $12.
$79 in cart
Add to cart to save an extra $11, making this the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay Features 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution one HDMI Port Model: KB242Y Abi.
What to Expect During Your Home Search
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Searching for your dream home can be an exciting process, but also a difficult one to navigate. That’s because if you don’t know what to expect when looking for a house, you’re more likely to fall into one of the many pitfalls along the way.
Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Just Started
This might be early Octoer, but it’s already early Black Friday at Target. The retailer’s fall Target Deal Days sale kicked off today, with hundreds of thousands of deals both in stores and online. It runs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Target describes the event as offering “3 days...
