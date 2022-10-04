First Wave BioPharma, a company specializing in treating gastrointestinal disease, has priced its public offering at $6 million. The initial public offering includes about 3.4 million shares of its common stock priced at $1.745 per share and is expected to close on Oct. 11. H.C. Wainright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, according to the Oct. 6 First Wave news release provided to Becker's.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO