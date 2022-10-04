Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Political volatility is rising in the workplace — and it may affect hiring, promotions
The 2020 election and COVID-19 have fostered high political tensions in the workplace, according to a Society of Human Resource Management study released Oct. 5. Researchers surveyed 504 U.S. workers and 1,525 human resources professionals in August and September regarding their experiences with politics in the workplace. Here are seven...
beckershospitalreview.com
First Wave BioPharma goes public at $6M
First Wave BioPharma, a company specializing in treating gastrointestinal disease, has priced its public offering at $6 million. The initial public offering includes about 3.4 million shares of its common stock priced at $1.745 per share and is expected to close on Oct. 11. H.C. Wainright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, according to the Oct. 6 First Wave news release provided to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Report: CVS in exclusive talks to acquire Cano Health
CVS Health is in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Oct. 7. The pharmacy giant has been among the rumored bidders for the primary care disruptor, with Humana said to be another suitor. Humana does have a right-of-refusal deal with Cano Health in the event of a sale, under a 2019 agreement between the two entities.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 out of 4 Americans give healthcare affordability a D or F grade: Gallup survey
About a third of Americans give the affordability of healthcare a failing grade, a new Gallup poll published Oct. 6 found. The survey, conducted by Gallup and healthcare advocacy group West Health, asked respondents how they would grade aspects of the U.S. healthcare system. Affordability received the lowest scores —...
beckershospitalreview.com
Adderall generic shortage worsens to 28 products on back order
About a month after four drugmakers reported shortages of their Adderall generics, the list has grown from 20 to 28 out-of-stock drugs from six pharmaceutical companies. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which reports drug shortages compiled by Salt Lake City-based University of Utah, first identified the supply issue in late August. For weeks, the number of shortages of a generic to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, amphetamine mixed salts, has steadily increased.
beckershospitalreview.com
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
