WDIO-TV
Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing
10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota
A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township. Authorities...
