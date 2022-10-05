ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Police arrest armed carjacking suspect following hours-long standoff in Newport Beach

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Carjacking suspect arrested following hours-long standoff with Newport Beach police 02:43

Police arrested an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit that turned into an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening.

According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle -- due to a broken axle -- and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit.

A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle, fleeing from the area.

Footage from the scene showed the man running through the parking lot and yanking open one of the stranger's car doors. The victim can then be seen running away from the car.

Police pursued the suspect until he came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road, where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home -- which was under construction in the Dover Shores community. Police closed several roads surrounding the home to establish a search perimeter.

One neighbor, who was walking his dog when the suspect came to a stop, detailed the terrifying moments he was held at gunpoint.

"He says, 'Where's your keys, m-fer?,'" while holding the gun in his face. "He look at me and there was a pause, and it was at that moment that I thought, 'Huh, is this it?'"

A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. Several police K-9 units were also on the scene to search the scene.

Just before 9 p.m., the suspect left the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

His identity was withheld pending the ongoing nature of the investigation.

CBS LA

Several injured in Atwater Village area after LAPD pursuit ends in crash

Multiple people are injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Atwater Village area. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers began following a red Chevy Silverado truck, which they believed to be stolen near the intersection of N. Figueroa Street and Riverside Drive. After following the driver for a little over five minutes, they began pursuit at 7:52 p.m.The suspect led them on a brief pursuit through the Elysian Valley area before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle on Riverside Drive and Fletcher Drive. Officers arrested the suspect, who fled on foot, a short time later. Several people were injured during the crash and police called rescue ambulances to the scene to assist. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.  However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
