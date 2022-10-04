Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Related
MLB
Mariners load up on pitching on Wild Card Series roster
TORONTO -- In a marginal but not major surprise, the Mariners opted for 12 pitchers rather than a deeper bench, which manager Scott Servais had indicated in recent days. In any event, the Mariners have set their 26-man contingent for the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, which opens Friday.
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
WATCH: Teoscar Hernandez Hits Two Home Runs to Give Blue Jays 4-0 Lead
After the Toronto Blue Jays failed to score Friday, Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs in the early innings of Saturday's game, giving the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead and forcing former teammate Robbie Ray to exit the game in the fourth inning.
MLB・
MLB
Verlander named Astros' ALDS Game 1 starter
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker, to no one’s surprise, said Saturday that veteran right-hander Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are awaiting the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Blue Jays and Mariners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
MLB
Tigers part ways with amateur scouting director (source)
DETROIT -- The Scott Harris administration with the Tigers will include a new man in charge of their Draft efforts. The team has parted ways with amateur scouting director Scott Pleis, sources told MLB.com. The Tigers have not announced the move, which was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.
MLB
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
MLB
Marlins scheduling interviews with managerial candidates
MIAMI -- With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, the Marlins have begun the search for Don Mattingly's successor as the franchise's 16th manager. General manager Kim Ng confirmed on Friday morning that the organization is in the process of scheduling interviews. "Some of the candidates are involved in...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Scherzer lacking 'my good fastball' in stunner vs. Padres
NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer adjusted his cap, mumbling to himself on the mound, as the initial boos rained down at Citi Field. Before Manny Machado had touched home plate, Mets manager Buck Showalter was halfway from the dugout to the foul line, on his way to remove Scherzer from one of the most confounding starts of his career.
MLB
Zaidi previews ‘active’ offseason for Giants
The Giants fell short of expectations this season, regressing to .500 following their 107-win campaign in 2021. With San Francisco out of the playoff picture, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters on a Zoom call on Friday afternoon to look ahead to arguably the biggest offseason of his four-year tenure with the club.
MLB
Marlins' Mesa Jr. puts adjustments to test in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Victor Mesa Jr. has one of the sweetest left-handed swings and some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Marlins system. But to become a starting outfielder in the big leagues, he'll need to drive the ball more consistently and produce more power. In the Arizona Fall...
MLB
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Crucial roster decisions loom for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- As the Mets-Padres game played on both video boards, the Dodgers, who are awaiting the winner of that series in the National League Division Series, went through their first of three intrasquad games at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Leading up to their first postseason series, both manager...
MLB
Friar power! SD slugs 4 homers off Max
NEW YORK -- Hours before first pitch at Citi Field on Friday night, Padres manager Bob Melvin sat in front of a throng of media and answered questions about his starting lineup. Why Josh Bell at cleanup? Why Trent Grisham at all? They had struggled. This was the postseason. Too much was at stake for Melvin to be wrong.
MLB
McClanahan deals, but offensive struggles persist in opener
CLEVELAND -- The Rays took plenty of setbacks in stride this season. Frustrating losses. A tough division. An often overwhelming number of injuries. Through it all, they found a way to get back into the postseason. If they want to stick around, they’ll have to overcome a dominant Guardians pitching...
MLB
Road warrior? Nola should be as cool as ever in chance to advance
ST. LOUIS -- The champagne bottles are popping, the music is blasting and the Phillies are partying. Aaron Nola is asked Monday night inside a pulsating visitors’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park about what it’s like to finally make the postseason. Several people lean in to listen, but Nola’s words are barely audible. Even in the hubbub of the Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011, he is as relaxed as ever, which means he is talking as softly as ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Bullpen implodes in 9th as Cards stunned by Phils in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- As if seeing All-Star closer Ryan Helsley struggle -- first with his command, then his health -- wasn’t enough of a shock to their system, the Cardinals looked on mostly in stunned disbelief as everything they had worked to build over 8 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series disappeared in an unfathomable six-run ninth-inning collapse on Friday.
MLB
'Fearless' Darvish can replicate any pitch
NEW YORK -- The tornado sirens blared, thousands flocked for cover and an apocalyptic glow hung over the North Side of Chicago. Yu Darvish was in his element. The vacated bleachers left him alone on the outfield grass, a singular presence amid an eerily empty ballpark. And Darvish just went about his routine, somehow managing to maintain his focus while also doing everything he could to savor what he would later call a "sentimental … moment between myself and Wrigley Field."
MLB
'Wired for these moments': Castillo brilliant in Game 1 win
TORONTO -- This was the precise moment that the Mariners envisioned when they aggressively pushed their chips to the middle of the table and acquired Luis Castillo in a Trade Deadline blockbuster. They mortgaged some of their future to go all-in on the present, but the risk in their minds...
MLB
Bloom, Sox getting to work 'right away' on Bogaerts contract
BOSTON -- There is no easing into this offseason for the Red Sox, who fell well short of expectations by finishing in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record. In fact, the brass that spoke to the media on Wednesday, which included president and CEO Sam...
Comments / 0