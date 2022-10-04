ST. LOUIS -- The champagne bottles are popping, the music is blasting and the Phillies are partying. Aaron Nola is asked Monday night inside a pulsating visitors’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park about what it’s like to finally make the postseason. Several people lean in to listen, but Nola’s words are barely audible. Even in the hubbub of the Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011, he is as relaxed as ever, which means he is talking as softly as ever.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO