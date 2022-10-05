Read full article on original website
Chicago High School Teacher Placed on Leave After Participating in Student Protest
A teacher at a public charter high school on Chicago's Near North Side said he's being disciplined for supporting his students. Khaheem Hill, a 12th grade biology and chemistry teacher at Noble Academy, said on Wednesday he was placed on paid administrative leave until further notice for taking part in a peaceful student protest held at the school on Monday.
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
Martina Hone, city’s former chief engagement officer, stresses long experience in government in 5th Ward aldermanic run
Martina Hone, chief engagement officer for the City of Chicago since 2020, has stepped down from her role to run for 5th Ward alderwoman. An attorney who has spent decades working on Capitol Hill and in City Hall, Hone joins a crowded field of candidates to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston.
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
STEM opportunities for CPS students
Mad Science of Chicago is proud to partner with the Chicago Public School Board’s Out-of-School Time (OST) team to bring STEM opportunities to elementary students in Hyde Park and throughout the city. Our strategic partnership with CPS enables us to provide hands-on workshops before and after school, or during lunch, that are funded by the CPS Board. This comes at a time when our local children need this type of imaginative learning and discovery more than ever!
Staff scrambling for supplies due to high demand for cooking class at South Side school
CHICAGO - When an entry-level cooking class was announced at Lindblom Math & Science Academy in Englewood, demand to enroll was so high that it left staff scrambling to procure enough supplies. "We didn't know we would get 90-plus students to sign up," said Teacher Paul DeRonne. But that's just...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Brave Space Alliance changes leadership; move to South Shore planned in 2024
LaSaia Wade, who founded the South Side LGBTQ center Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd Place, in 2017, is out as the nonprofit's CEO. “We are grateful for the time and energy LaSaia dedicated toward making the organization what it is today," said board chair Channyn Lynne Parker, director of strategic partnerships at Howard Brown Health, in a statement. "She will always be known as the founder of this vital community organization.”
Kris Levy says public safety concerns sparked 5th Ward aldermanic run
Kris Levy, a South Shore wine and spirits distributor, is running for 5th Ward alderman, saying he can bring a focus on public safety through economic development and improve funding for local public schools. "I am very sensitive, given that I have three daughters and a wife,” said Levy. “When...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Department of Aviation hosting job fair at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - The Department of Aviation is holding a job fair at the O'Hare Airport on Oct. 20. Officials say a wide range of positions are open. Interviews will be in the terminal two baggage claim from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. You can schedule interviews in advance online, but...
City lawyers try (again) to block Mayor Lori Lightfoot deposition in CPD whistleblower case
CHICAGO - A week before the deadline for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to answer questions under oath in a Chicago police whistleblower lawsuit, lawyers for the city are asking a judge to block the deposition. Cook County Judge Thomas Donnelly last month ordered Lightfoot to sit for a one-hour deposition with...
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
City attorneys seek to reverse order that Lightfoot testify in CPD whistleblower lawsuit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city are asking a Cook County judge to reverse a previous ruling in a last-ditch effort to spare Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying about the alleged “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department. Last month, Cook County Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered Lightfoot sit for an hour-long deposition as […]
Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
