Elizabethton, TN

cartercountysports.com

Happy Valley Falls Short In Mountain City

Happy Valley came up short in a wild nonconference matchup in Mountain City. The Warriors dropped a 48-39 decision to the Longhorns after rallying from a nine-point halftime deficit. Joseph Sowards gave HV the lead in the early going when a short touchdown run before the Longhorns answered to take...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
cartercountysports.com

‘Landers Come Up Short On Homecoming Night

A short-handed Cloudland squad came up short on Friday night. The ‘Landers dropped a 49-8 decision to Unicoi County on homecoming night at Orr Field. Cloudland’s defense went toe-to-toe with the Blue Devils in the early going as Kingston Cole jumped on a Unicoi fumble, but CHS was unable to capitalize.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
cartercountysports.com

Cyclones Outlast Rhea County For Nonconference Win

Elizabethton took care of business on the road. With a big night from Nate Stephens, the Cyclones ran to a 35-28 victory at Rhea County in nonconference action. Stephens finished with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win. After the Eagles took a 7-0 lead into the second...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Furious Bulldog Rally Comes Up Short At GP

A furious Hampton rally fell short on Friday night. The Bulldogs nearly erased a 23-point deficit but dropped a 48-41 decision to Gatlinburg-Pittman in nonconference play. It was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs set the tone early. Hampton used a 15-play drive to open...
HAMPTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Rangers Pull Away From Claiborne For Road Win

Unaka took care of business on the road Friday night. The Rangers pulled away and scored 28 unanswered points to take a 34-8 victory at Claiborne in nonconference action. The Rangers struck first just past the midpoint of the first quarter as Landon Ramsey scored on a touchdown run. That gave UHS a 6-0 lead after a quarter of play.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Angela Michelle Burrow

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mad Greek keeps its customers happy

KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WBIR

Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN

