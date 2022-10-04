ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America

Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalspec.com

Nanomaterial transforms to speed battery charging

The need for speed in charging the lithium batteries that power electric vehicles has spurred development of a new electrode material that restructures itself to accelerate the charging process. As lithium ions travel from the cathode to the graphite-based anode at high charging speeds, lithium metal accumulates on the surface...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grid Energy Storage#Energy System#Flow Battery#Chemical Energy#Mw#Rongke Power Co Ltd
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation

The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
maritime-executive.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard's Russian Icebreaker Project

Helsinki Shipyard 's contract to build the largest and most powerful icebreaker ever made in Finland has collapsed because it has been denied a license to export it to the buyer, Russian metals and mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel). Helsinki Shipyard announced the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affair gave it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.

Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation

Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea

The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy