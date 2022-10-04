Read full article on original website
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
globalspec.com
Nanomaterial transforms to speed battery charging
The need for speed in charging the lithium batteries that power electric vehicles has spurred development of a new electrode material that restructures itself to accelerate the charging process. As lithium ions travel from the cathode to the graphite-based anode at high charging speeds, lithium metal accumulates on the surface...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
maritime-executive.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard's Russian Icebreaker Project
Helsinki Shipyard 's contract to build the largest and most powerful icebreaker ever made in Finland has collapsed because it has been denied a license to export it to the buyer, Russian metals and mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel). Helsinki Shipyard announced the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affair gave it...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
teslarati.com
Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.
Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
pgjonline.com
Nord Stream Operators: Authorities Won't Allow Us to Inspect Damaged Pipelines
(Reuters) — The operators of two Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both sprang major leaks last week said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in...
maritime-executive.com
NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea
The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout
President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the...
U.S. steps away from flagship lithium project with Berkshire
Oct 5 (Reuters) - In a February meeting with mining executives, President Joe Biden laid out an aggressive goal for the United States to produce more of its own minerals for the electric vehicle revolution in ways that respected the environment.
