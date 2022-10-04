Read full article on original website
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
WVNews
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
Both of Georgia’s Secretary of State candidates defend voting rights, but they differ on what that means
Georgia Secretary of State candidates Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat Bee Nguyen both claim to be strong defenders of voting rights for Georgians, though they hold starkly different visions about how to protect the state’s elections. One of the Secretary of State’s main jobs is to administer elections. During...
AOL Corp
This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why
A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds. Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant review website...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains
Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
weisradio.com
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. “Finding Quinton Simon is...
WJCL
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
