Savannah, GA

The Albany Herald

Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains

Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
SUWANEE, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA

