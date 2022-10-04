Read full article on original website
boldsky.com
Papankusha Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Legend, Rituals, Mantras, Parana Vidhi, Celebrations, And Significance
Ekadashi has been given the title of Vratraj, which means "King of all fasts". Of all the Ekadashis, the Papankusha Ekadashi, which is observed for the Padmanabha form of Lord Vishnu, is a unique vrat as it rids a person of all his sins just like an Ankush ( a brass or steel goad) would drive away the elephant to the desired destination.
boldsky.com
Goddess Chindi Temple Of Himachal Pradesh: Know About The Architechture, Legend, History And Significance
In the heart of the Charming Karsog valley, at a distance of about 90 km from Shimla, at an elevation of 1404 meters, there exists a quaint temple that is believed to rid us of the stresses of the everyday routine at least for some time. A wonderful spiritual escape, Chindi Mata temple stands apart for its aesthetic beauty and regal architecture. 'Chindi Mata' temple stands apart from the rest as the map for this temple was prepared by ants and hence the goddess is named Chindi. .
BBC
Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam's epic drama fires up India box office
Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's new film Ponniyin Selvan:1, a Tamil-language epic period drama, has taken the box office by storm. Sudha G Tilak on what makes the film a hit. Ponniyin Selvan, based on one of India's greatest emperors, is widely considered by many to be the finest novel...
boldsky.com
Ghatotkacha Tree Temple In Manali: Know About The Legend, War Of Kurukshetra And Comparison With Hidimba
Located in close vicinity of the temple of his mother Hidimba, the famous demon turned goddess of the Mahabharat times, Ghatotkach Tree Temple is at a distance of 2 km from Manali and 40 km from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. The Legend Associated With Ghatotkach. Ghatotkach's origins, although born to...
boldsky.com
First Look: Sushmita Sen As Fierce And Bold Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of popular transgender activist Gauri Sawant, in an upcoming biopic, titled Taali बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी, in association with Viacom18.
boldsky.com
Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Interesting Facts About Sage Valmiki, The Adi Kavi Or The First Poet
Maharshi Valmiki, the lost son of Maharshi Prachetasa, who grew up later as Ratnakara, the son of a hunter, reached the state of liberation due to an accidental meeting with Maharshi Narada who induced him to take to Rama Nama and tapasya (penance). After years of penance, he met Maharshi Narada who brought the inspiring tale of Ramayan to Valmiki and asked him to write an epic on this. It was indeed a historical day that led to the utterance of the sloka -
boldsky.com
Vyasa Gaddi Of Sage Ved Vyasa: Interesting Facts, Timings, Landscape And When To Visit
Naimisharanya is a very famous spot mentioned frequently in Indian Epic Ramayana. It is actually the place of penance of 88 thousand sages, whose darshan after visiting the Char Dham sanctifies and blesses your entire journey. The Gaddi of Maharshi Ved Vyasa holds immense significance. On Guru Poornima Day, this...
International Business Times
Bomb Threat On Iran-China Passenger Flight; Pilot Refuses To Land In India
A plane from Iran flying to China was given the option to land in India after there were alerts of a bomb scare on the passenger flight. The Mahan Air flight (IRM081) had taken off from Tehran and was heading toward Guangzhou when officials in India received information of a bomb on the flight, NDTV reported.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
Deepika Padukone claims US actor was surprised she could speak English ‘really well’
Deepika Padukone has revealed that she was once complimented by an actor for speaking English fluently, despite India being home to the second-highest number of English speakers in the world.The Bollywood star, who is one of the highest-paid female actors in India, recalled meeting the unnamed actor at a Vanity Fair party.Although she did not mention exactly where or when the party took place, she said that every time she went to the US, she would be “upset”.“Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people...
boldsky.com
Sharad Purnima 2022: Things You Need To Know About Kojagiri Purnima
Kojagiri is a Hindu festival observed on Sharad Purnima i.e., on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin. In 2022, Sharad Purnima will be observed on Sunday, 9 October. On this day, people will be seeing the moon and worship the same. The festival marks the beginning of winter and harvest seasons. The festival is usually celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
vinlove.net
Vietnam has a “shocking dish” of Southeast Asian cuisine
The famous Russian travel magazine Vokrug Sveta has listed Vietnamese snake wine as one of the five “shocking” dishes and drinks of Southeast Asian cuisine. In its article, Vokrug Sveta, a famous Russian travel magazine, listed a list of “shocking dishes” in Southeast Asian cuisine. Even the article said that “these are dishes that not every man dares to taste”. With these dishes and drinks, Vietnam’s snake wine ranks first.
BBC
Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywood superstar as you've never seen him before
As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on 11 October, a retrospective of the Bollywood superstar's early films and an exhibition of rare pictures are being shown in India to mark the occasion. Beginning on Saturday, 8 October, a first-of-its kind festival of Bachchan's landmark early films, organised by the non-profit Film...
Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia
India's government on Friday said it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand.Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.The companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and were recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in...
anothermag.com
Kavi Pujara’s Potent Portraits of Leicester’s South Asian Community
Working in his dad’s newsagents in the 1980s, Kavi Pujara would pour over photography magazines, mesmerised by the images he’d see. Speaking on Zoom, he holds up a still-pristine old copy, and gushes over the Joel Meyerowitz spread that first inspired him to take photographs. “How on earth does someone go about pulling this off? It seemed unbelievable,” he says. “I just couldn’t figure out how you got yourself into those situations and drew that emotion.”
vinlove.net
Two Vietnamese resorts at the top of the world’s most popular
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort were honored in the top 50 most favorite resorts in the world in 2022. The Reader’s Choice Award of the American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler) on October 4 announced the 50 most chosen resorts in the world by tourists. Two representatives of Vietnam on the list are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa), 7th and InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort ( Da Nang ), 24th.
