Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
Related
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club. “I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.
MLB
Crucial roster decisions loom for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- As the Mets-Padres game played on both video boards, the Dodgers, who are awaiting the winner of that series in the National League Division Series, went through their first of three intrasquad games at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Leading up to their first postseason series, both manager...
MLB
Sunday showdown showcases ‘madness’ of new format
What has been such a surprising and dramatic and pretty wonderful weekend of October baseball comes to a fitting ending on Sunday night, like it’s the last game of the first weekend of March Madness. We get the only Game 3 of the first round of baseball’s postseason tournament, the Mets against the Padres at Citi Field. And all that jazz. It was the late Jim Valvano who first talked about “survive and advance” in college basketball’s postseason tournament. The Mets and Padres try to do that on Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Grisham's October revival produces another HR
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom hit his spot. A 100.3 mph fastball on the black, at the knees. There’s not much you can do with a pitch like that, right? You just tip your cap to a two-time Cy Young Award winner and possible Hall of Famer. Well, unless...
MLB
Cashman: Yanks want Judge back, slugger's season 'remarkable'
NEW YORK -- It was the gamble of a lifetime for Aaron Judge, turning down a substantial Opening Day contract extension, then posting a historic season that set a new single-season American League record with 62 homers while leading the Yankees to the postseason. General manager Brian Cashman was on...
MLB
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
MLB
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
The 13 walk-off HRs that clinched a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
MLB
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
MLB
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
MLB
Legendary broadcaster Jarrín to retire after HOF career
LOS ANGELES -- The video board at Dodger Stadium panned to the Spanish broadcast booth, a place where Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrín has worked as the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades. As the mariachi music blasted through the speakers, Jarrín stood up from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
11 facts about Mariners' long-awaited return to postseason
The Mariners started to make up for lost time on Friday. Playing the franchise’s first postseason game in 21 years -- after breaking the sport’s longest playoff drought -- Seattle defeated Toronto, 4-0, in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre. The Mariners now have control of the best-of-three series.
MLB
The Doubles: 3 Seattle two-baggers key in ALWC win
TORONTO -- A late-innings double in a meaningful October game is particularly special territory in the context of the epic -- albeit brief -- postseason history for the Mariners. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS. Saturday marked the 27th anniversary of “The Double,” the iconic walk-off hit from Edgar Martinez...
MLB
Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown
The Guardians and Yankees just can’t quit each other. When these two clubs meet in the American League Division Series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, it will be their first October date since Cleveland’s nickname change, but it's the continuation of what has become an extensive postseason history against each other in the Wild Card era. They previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship Series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
'Fearless' Darvish can replicate any pitch
NEW YORK -- The tornado sirens blared, thousands flocked for cover and an apocalyptic glow hung over the North Side of Chicago. Yu Darvish was in his element. The vacated bleachers left him alone on the outfield grass, a singular presence amid an eerily empty ballpark. And Darvish just went about his routine, somehow managing to maintain his focus while also doing everything he could to savor what he would later call a "sentimental … moment between myself and Wrigley Field."
MLB
O'Neill tests hamstring in Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before the Cardinals took the field against the Phillies Saturday night to try to keep their season alive, Tyler O'Neill saw his first game action in three weeks in hopes of rejoining them early next week. O'Neill played in an Arizona Fall League game with the Salt...
MLB
Cleared to join Padres, will Clevinger make NLWC roster?
NEW YORK -- Mike Clevinger was never part of the Padres’ rotation plans for the National League Wild Card Series this weekend. But if they need him to pitch, they now know he'll be available. Clevinger, who was under the weather and scratched from his start on Wednesday, received...
MLB
What a relief! Starter Kirby saves the day
TORONTO – George Kirby’s season has been marked by on-the-fly adjustments. But none was bigger than the ninth inning of Game 2 in the American League Wild Card Series. The Mariners’ rookie starter, who hadn’t pitched in relief since 2019 in High-A, notched his first career save in Saturday’s 10-9 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which sent Seattle to the ALDS.
Comments / 0