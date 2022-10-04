Read full article on original website
Related
portasouthjetty.com
Fundraiser set for Gaspard family after son involved in traffic accident
Dean Gaspard, son of Carrol and Eric Gaspard of Port Aransas and Falls City, was involved in a catastrophic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was traveling from San Antonio to Falls City to visit family. Carrol teaches the water exercise classes at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Dean is at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio […]
Gonzales Inquirer
John Everett Johnson Sr.
John Everett Johnson, Sr. of New Braunfels passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on October 7, 1934 in Fayette County, Texas the son of Andrew Clinton Johnson and Ollie Francis Bertling Johnson. He married Angela Jane Darilek on November 19, 1955 in St. James Catholic Church in Gonzales, a marriage that was blessed with nearly 67 years of happiness.
dewittcountytoday.com
Leroy Landgrebe
Leroy Landgrebe, 75, of Yorktown passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born December 3, 1946 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe. He is survived by his brother Erwin H. Landgrebe and sister, Lucy (Agustin) Reza. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David (Sharon) Landgrebe, Roger Landgrebe, Bonnie (Bill) Ellis, Tammy Schmiedlin, Blake Bethke, Cindy (Lee) Rother, Shana (Jeff) Opela, Tina Rohan, Kristy Walton, and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, along with numerous other great and grand-nieces and nephews.
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
New details released in case against 41-year-old woman
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury indicted Lauren Kaffie on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show Kaffie is accused of trying to hit a woman with her vehicle. The incident happened on or around September 5, 2022. Court documents show Kaffie is...
dewittcountytoday.com
Gobblers wrangle Buffaloes
No. 4 ranked Gobblers open up district play with a 56-2 win over Giddings. Coming fresh off of a bye week you never know how long it will take for a team to get their momentum rolling, especially when on the road. That was never a question for the Cuero Gobblers tonight as they strutted their way to a 56-2 District 12-4A opening win over the Giddings Buffaloes (1-5, 0-1). Setting the tone early, it all started in the trenches.
Comments / 0