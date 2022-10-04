ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Pumpkin-carving craftsmanship on display at Jack O' Lantern World in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- Halloween is around the corner, and right now in Lake Zurich, thousands of carved pumpkins are on display in a walkthrough you won't see anywhere else.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the theme for this year at Jack O' Lantern World is "around the world." The three-quarter-mile walk is filled with lit-up carved pumpkins paying tribute to some of the world's most famous sights."We have a 25-foot-tall pyramid. We have an over 25-foot-tall Eiffel Tower," said Peter Starykowicz. "We honor the Norse lands with a  40-foot-long Viking ship."Starykowicz created the displays. He is an architect...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
wjol.com

U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NEW LENOX, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
WGN Radio

Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?

Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
LONG GROVE, IL
1440 WROK

Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL

