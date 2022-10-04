LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- Halloween is around the corner, and right now in Lake Zurich, thousands of carved pumpkins are on display in a walkthrough you won't see anywhere else.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the theme for this year at Jack O' Lantern World is "around the world." The three-quarter-mile walk is filled with lit-up carved pumpkins paying tribute to some of the world's most famous sights."We have a 25-foot-tall pyramid. We have an over 25-foot-tall Eiffel Tower," said Peter Starykowicz. "We honor the Norse lands with a 40-foot-long Viking ship."Starykowicz created the displays. He is an architect...

