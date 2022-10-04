I would like to express my appreciation and support for Meg Rosenfeld, who is running for the Pennsylvania House 139 seat. Meg is a candidate who has a tremendous opportunity to provide change to a county that desperately needs it. As the county is changing with new people moving here and raising families, along with a population that has lived here a long time and not seeing development or improved access to health care and resources, Meg has the rural community mindset and is an active listener to everyone she meets. Pike County is in desperate need of attention and Meg is the right person to bring that to Harrisburg.

PIKE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO